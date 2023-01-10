Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 10, 2023 
Who is the pianist at the Golden Globes?

Chloe Flower is performing at the 80th Golden Globe Awards

By Margaret Darby
Signage promoting the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards and NBC appears in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020.

Chloe Flower is the pianist at this year’s Golden Globes.

Jordan Strauss, Invision via Associated Press

This year, 2023 Golden Globes are accompanied by a pianist. Her name is Chloe Flower. She was selected by the Hollywood Foreign Press and will play her newest single, “Golden Hour,” which was inspired by her appearance at the Golden Globes.

“Flower is an in-demand pianist for artists such as Meek Mill and Cardi B, and a fierce advocate for women of color in the music industry,” the Golden Globes site wrote about Flower.

According to her personal website, Flower is a pianist, composer, producer and activist. She has co-produced and composed music for Celine Dion, Johnny Mathis, 2 Chainz, Swae Lee and more.

She is known for being Cardi B’s pianist — she played the piano during Cardi B’s 2019 Grammy performance of “Money,” per Pitchfork. This year, she performed at the Kennedy Center Honors on behalf of Tania Leon.

“Can you believe it!? Im performing! AND OMG- thank you @goldenglobes for shouting out my next single!!! I have a new song out Friday called #goldenhour ~ you might recognize the theme from one of my previous releases if you listen to my music!” Flower captioned an Instagram post, announcing that she would perform at the awards show.

For the awards show, Flower wore an off-white high-low gown with a mock-neck and large ruffles.

