Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives speech at Golden Globes 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to speak at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Washington Post reported that Zelenskyy will offer “a message of peace” at the Hollywood awards show. According to The Associated Press, he will be introduced by Sean Penn, an American actor known for “Milk” and “Mystic River.”

Previously, Penn gave the Ukrainian president one of his Oscars in a show of solidarity after Russia attacked Ukraine.

“This is for you. It’s just a symbolic silly thing, but if I know this is here then I’ll feel better and strong enough for the fights,” Penn said Zelenskyy, according to Variety. “When you win, bring it back to Malibu, because I’ll feel much better knowing there’s a piece of me here.” Zelenskyy gave an Order of Merit honor to Penn.

Variety reported, “Penn has been one of Hollywood’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine during the ongoing military conflict. In February, the actor was on the ground in Ukraine filming a documentary for Vice Studios. The actor has met with President Zelenskyy on several occasions since.”

Zelenskyy’s speech at Golden Globes 2023

Penn introduced Zelenskyy. Penn spoke about how the freedom of expression in Hollywood is a universal value. He said that he was proud of Hollywood’s inclusion of people like Zelenskyy who are fighting for freedom around the world.

Zelenskyy said that the war was not over yet, “but the tide is turning.” He thanked those who support the freedom of Ukraine, saying “our common struggle for freedom, democracy, for the right to live, for the right to love” is unifying.

He referenced the first two world wars and said “there will not be a trilogy.” He said that when Ukraine is victorious in the war, he hopes that all people in the free world will be celebratory on that victorious day.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at #GoldenGlobes “There will be no third world war, it is not a trilogy” pic.twitter.com/FljTlvbJ3y — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) January 11, 2023

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2023

According to Deseret News, the Golden Globes will premiere on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. MT and will be available to stream on Peacock.

