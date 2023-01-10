Twitter isn’t impressed with the Golden Globes host this year

Twitter users did not enjoy Jerrod Carmichael’s, the host of the 80th Golden Globe Awards, performance this year.

Carmichael started the award ceremony off with an extended monologue that was received mostly with awkward silence, and it didn’t get much better — throughout the night, most of his jokes fell flat.

But he did address controversy with a blunt attitude.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black,” Carmichael said from the stage of the Beverly Hilton Hotel. “The Golden Globes did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press ... I won’t say they are a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died” per Yahoo News.

Carmichael put forth a valiant effort, but viewers did not have many good things to say about the host’s performance.

What are Golden Globes viewers saying about Jerrod Carmichael?

Viewers took to Twitter to comment on the visible awkwardness and long opening monologue while Carmichael hosted the ceremony.

the feeling of discomfort and awkwardness in the room during jerrod carmichael's monologue could probably power a country #GoldenGlobes — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 11, 2023

Bout to be the first and last time Jerrod Carmichael host The Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/QlAOlIR3Gf — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 11, 2023

Jerrod Carmichael had the audience so shook they were looking at each other like do we laugh pic.twitter.com/HYbLjwTNiD https://t.co/GUYx18oc0P — I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) January 11, 2023

Worst opening monologue in award show history? Yup. #GoldenGlobes2023 #jerrodcarmichael — Basically Hollywood (@Basic_Hollywood) January 11, 2023

Everyone on twitter complaining about Jerrod Carmichael not being funny during his #GoldenGlobes monologue are pretty much telling us they don't know who Jerrod Carmichael is. — judicial notice of Biggie Smalls (@RobLives4Love) January 11, 2023

This Jerrod Carmichael opening monologue is trash.



I heard more laughs at my grandmother's funeral.#GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 — The Cooler (@The__Cooler) January 11, 2023