SAG Awards 2023: The complete list of nominations

Right on the heels of this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the Screen Actor Guild Awards have announced the 2023 nominations. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Screen Actor Guild Awards — including its new partnership with Netflix.

When are the SAG Awards 2023?

According to Variety, the 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards will take place on Feb. 26. The show will begin at 6 p.m. MST.

What channel is the SAG Awards on?

Wondering how to watch the SAG Awards this year? They’ll stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, per TechCrunch. Next year, they’ll be broadcast on Netflix.

Why are the SAG Awards moving to Netflix?

According to Variety, Netflix and the SAG Awards have made a multiyear partnership. The awards show will screen globally on Netflix’s platform starting in 2024.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix, and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” SAG-AFTRA national executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said.

“As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

SAG Awards nominations 2023

Television

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series:



Steve Carrell: “The Patient.”

Taron Egerton: “Black Bird.”

Sam Elliott: “1883.”

Paul Walter Hauser: “Black Bird.”

Evan Peters: “Dahmer.”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series:



Emily Blunt: “The English.”

Jessica Chastain: “George and Tammy.”

Julia Garner: “Inventing Anna.”

Niecy Nash Betts: “Dahmer.”

Amanda Seyfried: “The Dropout.”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series:



Anthony Carrigan: “Barry.”

Bill Hader: “Barry.”

Steve Martin: “Only Murders in the Building.”

Martin Short: “Only Murders in the Building.”

Jeremy Allen White: “The Bear.”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series:



Christina Applegate: “Dead to Me.”

Rachel Brosnahan: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Quinta Brunson: “Abbott Elementary.”

Jenna Ortega: “Wednesday.”

Jean Smart: “Hacks.”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series:



“Abbott Elementary.”

“Barry.”

“The Bear.”

“Hacks.”

“Only Murders in the Building.”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series:



Jonathan Banks: “Better Call Saul.”

Jason Bateman: “Ozark.”

Jeff Bridges: “The Old Man.”

Bob Odenkirk: “Better Call Saul.”

Adam Scott: “Severance.”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series:



Jennifer Coolidge: “The White Lotus.”

Elizabeth Debicki: “The Crown.”

Julia Garner: “Ozark.”

Laura Linney: “Ozark.”

Zendaya: “Euphoria.”

Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series:



“Better Call Saul.”

“The Crown.”

“Ozark.”

“Severance.”

“The White Lotus.”

Film

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role:



Angela Bassett: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Hong Chau: “The Whale.”

Kerry Condon: “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Jamie Lee Curtis: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Stephanie Hsu: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role:



Paul Dano: “The Fabelmans.”

Brendan Gleeson: “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Barry Keoghan: “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Ke Huy Quan: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Eddie Redmayne: “The Good Nurse.”

Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role:



Cate Blanchett: “Tár.”

Viola Davis: “The Woman King.”

Ana de Armas: “Blonde.”

Danielle Deadwyler: “Till.”

Michelle Yeoh: “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role:



Austin Butler: “Elvis.”

Colin Farrell: “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Brendan Fraser: “The Whale.”

Bill Nighy: “Living.”

Adam Sandler: “Hustle.”

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture:



“Babylon.”

“The Banshees of Inisherin.”

“Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

“The Fabelmans.”

“Women Talking.”

Stunts

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture:



“Avatar: The Way of Water.”

“The Batman.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“Top Gun: Maverick.”

“The Woman King.”

Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series:



“Andor.”

“The Boys.”

“House of the Dragon.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

“Stranger Things.”

What are the SAG Awards?

According to its official website, “The only televised awards ceremony to exclusively honor actors, the SAG Awards presents 13 awards in TV and film.” The SAG Awards reportedly has “the largest voting body on the awards circuit,” with a membership of over 130,000 performers. The SAG Awards began in 1995.