Cheaper Disney theme park tickets? Thanks, Bob Iger

Finally, some good news for Disney’s theme parkgoers.

After hiking ticket prices and charging for previously free services, customers will find respite. Parks and resorts chairperson Josh D’Amaro in a letter on Tuesday told employees about upcoming changes to pricing.

“Many of you know that I’m in the parks fairly often … and I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working … as well as the things that might need some change,” he said.

Disney will now offer a one-day, one-park ticket at the lowest price level, $104, for nearly two months out of the year. The Washington Post noted that currently, Disney’s calendar shows 17 days between now and May with cheap ticket prices.

“This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable,” Disney wrote in a blog post.

There are other new perks in honor of Disney’s 100th year anniversary, which will take place this year, D’Amaro said in the letter.



Guests will now be able to use the Park Hopper ticket earlier, starting at 11 a.m. from Feb. 4.

The Disney PhotoPass will offer free photo downloads all through the year.

Meanwhile, Magic Key passes will go on sale more often in 2023, as inventory becomes available.

Self-parking is now free for guests at Disney Resort Hotels.

Lastly, Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can visit the parks without a reservation after 2 p.m., except on weekends at Magic Kingdom Park and other blockout dates.

“I’m excited about all of these changes and offers and want you to know that we are committed to listening, adapting, and staying relentlessly focused on making the guest experience at our Disney parks even better,” D’Amaro wrote.

