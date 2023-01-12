Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 12, 2023 | 
Entertainment U.S. & World

Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints

Today’s Wordle is fairly easy

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
SHARE Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints
Wordle is a global phenomenon that has taken the world by storm.

Here are hints for the Jan. 12 Wordle.

The New York Times Company

The Wordle for Jan. 12 is easier than it has been in recent days — it’s taking players an average of 3.5 guesses in easy mode and 3.1 in hard mode, per the website Tom’s Guide.

But if you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:

  • The word contains two vowels.
  • There are no repeated letters.
  • All of the letters are fairly common.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

Related

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Leapt.

According to Merriam-Webster, “leapt” has a few definitions, including:

  • “To spring free from or as if from the ground.”
  • “To pass abruptly from one state or topic to another.”
  • “To act precipitately.”

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Bring whoever’: Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes returns to Salt Lake City
10 revelations from Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’ — in case you don’t have time to read it
Ken Jennings is taking a break from hosting ‘Jeopardy!’
Jennifer Coolidge’s first Golden Globe marks her iconic return
Why Shelly Miscavige was mentioned in Golden Globes
Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints