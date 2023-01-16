Facebook Twitter
Stumped by today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints

After some trickier puzzles, today’s Wordle is more standard

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Wordle, a five-letter word game, has taken the world by storm.

Wordle, a five-letter word game, has taken the world by storm.

After some trickier puzzles, the Wordle for Jan. 16 is more standard — it’s taking players an average of 3.9 guesses in both easy mode and hard mode, per the website Tom’s Guide.

But if you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:

  • The word contains one vowel.
  • There are no repeated letters.
  • All of the letters are fairly common.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Frock.

According to Merriam-Webster, “frock” has a few definitions, including:

  • “An outer garment worn by monks and friars.”
  • “A workman’s outer shirt.”
  • “A woolen jersey worn especially by sailors.”
  • A woman’s dress.”

