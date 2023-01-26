Water from Disney World’s Splash Mountain is being sold for $149 on Ebay

Disney World’s Splash Mountain souvenirs are being bought and sold like crazy but the frenzy for the memorabilia is not the only crazy thing going on here.

As Disney World’s iconic water ride, Splash Mountain, has officially closed for renovations, many Disney fans are doing what they can to get their hands on souvenirs.

Some of those “souvenirs” are the very water that was used in the ride.

Disney fans want Splash Mountain souvenirs

CNN reported that while some Disney fans took to having political fights over the reasons the ride is getting a makeover, other fans began “buying, selling, trading and showing off whatever Splash Mountain merchandise” they had while waiting to ride the coaster one last time.

While some have taken to eBay to buy and sell items from the ride such as old shirts and hats, some are selling the water the ride allegedly used to operate on, according to San Fransisco Gate.

eBay shows one of the top listings for the ride’s water is selling at $149, with the listing description noting, “water captured from Disneys (sic) Splash Mountain on 1/22/2023 the last day of the ride!”

Why is Splash Mountain closing?

The Deseret News reported that the last day of operation for the ride was Jan. 22, with its closure date being Jan. 23.

Forbes reported that the “Song of the South” theme involved in the ride has “been widely criticized for the way it depicted race relations in the post-Civil War South.”

The Deseret News reported that Splash Mountain is being transformed into a “Princess and the Frog” themed ride and restaurant.

“In Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans,” Carmen Smith, senior vice president over creative development and inclusive strategies for Walt Disney Imagineering, said on the Disney Parks website.