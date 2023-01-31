What people are saying about the death of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ star Cindy Williams

Cindy Williams, the star of “Laverne & Shirley” and “Happy Days,” died on Monday at 75 years old after dealing with an illness.

“The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” a statement from her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, read, per CNN. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.”

What was Cindy Williams best known for?

Williams was best known for her role as Shirley on “Happy Days,” and her character was so popular that it inspired a spinoff series called “Laverne & Shirley,” which ran for eight seasons. She also performed in George Lucas’ movie “American Graffiti,” “Travels with My Aunt” and “The Conversation.”

She grew up in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles and started acting in high school, then majored in theater arts at Los Angeles City College, The New York Times reported.

What are people saying about Cindy Williams?

Director and “Happy Days” star Ron Howard tweeted, “Her unpretentious intelligence, talent, wit & humanity impacted every character she created & person she worked with.”

“Happy Days” costar Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie on the show, tweeted, “What a fine and talented human being! RIP.”

What a fine and talented human being ! RIP https://t.co/UEVKcZeRlN — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) January 31, 2023

“Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander tweeted, “I did not know Cindy Williams but boy did I adore her work, especially the wacky joyful funny pleasure of watching her Laverne and Shirley days.”

Film photographer Jeff Kravitz tweeted, “RIP Cindy Williams who’s well known to all the boomers out there. Laverne and Shirley will go down as a historical comedy duo.”

RIP Cindy Williams who’s well known to all the boomers out there. Laverne and Shirley will go down as a historical comedy duo. Pictured here with the Fonz, Mrs C, Lenny/Squiggy and, of course, Laverne pic.twitter.com/lD20SjggTe — Jeff Kravitz (@jeffkravitz) January 31, 2023

Writer Art Tavana tweeted, “RIP, Cindy Williams, who I remember first as Laurie in American Graffiti (1973), who stole our hearts and defied the caricature of the ‘60s California girl at a sock hop. She was so much more. I will miss her.”