Monday, January 9, 2023 | 
Need help with today’s Wordle? Here are 3 hints

The Wordle for Jan. 9 is a bit challenging

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson Lottie Elizabeth Johnsonlottiejohnson@deseretnews.com
Wordle, a five-letter word game, has taken the world by storm.

The New York Times Company

The Wordle for Jan. 9 is a bit challenging — it’s taking players an average of 3.8 guesses in easy mode and 4.9 in hard mode, per the website Tom’s Guide.

If you are stumped — or have a winning streak you don’t want to snap — here are some hints to help you out:

  • The word contains two vowels.
  • One of those vowels is repeated.
  • It contains an uncommon letter.

(The answer is at the very bottom of the article.)

What is the best Wordle starting word?

A Wordle bot has revealed that “crane” is the best Wordle starting word, the Deseret News reported.

The Deseret News staff recently shared some of its go-to starting words, which included “stare” and “adieu,” among others.

What are some of your Wordle go-to words? Share in the comments section below.

Wordle spinoffs

If you’re wanting to try other Wordle-esque games, visit this extensive list of Wordle spinoffs at Deseret.com. The running list covers everything from music to math to travel to movies.

And today’s Wordle answer is ...

Pixie.

According to Merriam-Webster, “pixie” has a few definitions, including:

  • “Playfully mischievous.”
  • “A cheerful mischievous sprite.”
  • “A haircut worn by women and children that is very short all over the head or especially short only at the sides and back of the head.”

