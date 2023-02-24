The Jonas Brothers on Broadway?!

The Jonas Brothers are ready to hit the stage but in a different format. The singers announced a Broadway residency on Friday.

Expect five shows, each paying tribute to one album. The itinerary ends with their latest work, “The Album,” set to release May 12, per People.

Spanning five days, each show at the Marquis Theater in New York will pay tribute to one of their albums.

“Your boys are back in town 🗽 We’re coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!!” the group wrote on Instagram. “Each night will be focused on a different album and we’ll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows…”

According to Variety, the news comes ahead of their latest song, “Wings.” The group surprised fans in 2019 after getting back together and releasing a new album, “Happiness Begins,” their first after a decade. Their previous projects include “A Little Bit Longer” and “Lines, Vines and Trying Times.”

The Jonas Brothers recently finished their Vegas residency at the Dolby Live at Park MGM on Feb. 19. Rolling Stone reported that the band changed the setlist every night to keep fans on their toes.