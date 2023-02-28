‘Spring Into Love’ with these six new Hallmark movies in March

The Hallmark Channel never rests — for the month of March, the network is ready to present its fans with six new movies, each debuting on Saturday and Sunday nights for its annual “Spring into Love” event.

There are four new romance movies on the Hallmark network and two set to appear on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

Here are six movies from the Hallmark Channel to enjoy during March.

‘The Love Club: Nicole’s Pen Pal’

After years of keeping letters from a mystery pen pal, Nicole (Britney Bristow) wonders if she is truly meant to be with the mystery man she began writing in college. Nicole seeks help from The Love Club — a group of four women who met 10 years ago and swore to rely on each other through any relationship troubles. The Love Club reunites to track down the man behind the letters and the journey rewards Nicole with true love.

Stars: Britney Bristow and Marcus Rosner.

Premieres: Saturday, March 4 at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Game of Love’

Board game designer Audrey (Kimberly Sustad) and research-driven marketing assistant Matthew (Brooks Darnell) are tasked with creating a game that helps players find love. The pair has just a few weeks to come up with an idea, but they cannot agree on anything. But as they work together, they realize they both have a lot to learn about love.

Stars: Kimberly Sustad and Brooks Darnell.

Premieres: Saturday, March 11 at 6 p.m. MST.

‘Unexpected Grace’

Grace (Erica Tremblay) finds a notebook from a school-aged girl looking for new friends. Grace is new to town and still looking for where she belongs. She eagerly responds to the message in the notebook — setting off a chain reaction which changes the lives of three people.

Stars: Erica Durance, Michael Rady and Erica Tremblay.

Premieres: Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Winning Team’

Pro soccer player Emily (Nadia Hatta) no longer plays the game, but she remains passionate about the sport. She pairs up with a mellow small-town coach, Ian (Kristoffer Polaha), and together they coach her niece’s team to the playoffs.

Stars: Nadia Hatta and Kristoffer Polaha.

Premieres: Saturday, March 18 at 6 p.m. MST.

‘The Cases of Mystery Lane’

Birdie Case (Aimee Garcia) is a successful lawyer but her husband Alden (Paul Campbell) can’t seem to settle on a career path, and it puts tension on their marriage. Alden decides to secretly take classes to help him become a private investigator and a homework assignment gets him caught in the middle of a murder investigation. Birdie might have information that could help Alden solve the case — but he must reveal his secret to get it.

Stars: Paul Campbell and Aimee Garcia.

Premieres: Sunday, March 19 at 6 p.m. MST.

‘A Picture of Her’

When Beth (Rhiannon Fish) discovers her photo on the front page of an award-winning magazine, she begins a quest to reveal the identity of the photographer behind the image.

Stars: Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes.

Premieres: Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. MST.