Everything we know about ‘La La Land’ coming to Broadway

Seven years after Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling won hearts in the 2016 musical romance “La La Land,” it’s confirmed that the show will be adapted for the Broadway stage.

In the film, Mia Dolan (Stone) and Sebastian Wilder (Gosling) are two artists who try to make it big in Los Angeles. As an aspiring actress and a budding jazz musician, both Mia and Sebastian grapple with the difficulty of being in love and becoming successful.

At the time of its release, the film was decorated with several awards, including seven Golden Globe awards and a record-breaking 14 Academy awards nominations, with six wins. The film was also well-received by critics.

Going now from Hollywood to Broadway, Emmy- and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt said that the musical is currently in development, according to Deadline. Bartlett Sher, whom The New York Times dubbed “one of the most original and exciting directors,” will be the head of the project. Music will be composed by Oscar winner Justin Hurwitz and lyrics by Oscar- and Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Ayad Akhtar and Matthew Decker will write the book from which Sher will direct, per The Guardian.

“We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight ‘La La Land’s’ millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience,” Platt said about the production.

A release date and more details are forthcoming.

