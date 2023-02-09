Twitter is making fun of AMC Theatres for making better seats more expensive

AMC, America’s largest movie theater chain, announced on Monday that it will make changes to ticket prices. For a more desirable seat, be prepared to spend more, per the Deseret News.

The unique pricing changes, which the theater is calling “Sightline at AMC,” has generated buzz from celebrities and movie fans alike.

“The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income,” tweeted Elijah Wood, star of “Lord of the Rings.”

Eric Wold, an analyst with B. Riley Securities, Inc., said the changes aren’t that far-fetched.

“This is an example of an antiquated industry trying to little by little catch up to everything else,” said Wold, per Variety. “Most people took a negative view that this was an example of a company trying to gouge people. But people are used to paying more money for better seats at sports events and concerts.”

What is Twitter saying about the AMC changes?

Twitter had lighthearted reactions to the AMC changes. Some joked about Nicole Kidman, who stars in an AMC ad, and others joked about the pain of watching a movie from the front row of a theater.

amc thought they could do anything because of the Nicole Kidman ad??? like babes people are loyal to Nic, not to amc — Clara (@colormeloverly) February 6, 2023

Me at Cinemark avoiding AMC Theaters paying more for seats pic.twitter.com/m4ze4e0rwr — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) February 6, 2023

AMC execs: "What if we made it less appealing to go to the movies?"https://t.co/cFJ2FbYNCv — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕀𝕟𝕧𝕚𝕤𝕚𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝔻𝕒𝕟 (@DanColon) February 6, 2023

How much did Nicole Kidman pay for this seat? pic.twitter.com/a1aWF3xffE — Jeff Cerulli (@JeffCerulli) February 6, 2023