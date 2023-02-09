Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 9, 2023 | 
Entertainment Movies

Twitter is making fun of AMC Theatres for making better seats more expensive

The better seat you want at an AMC theater, the more you will have to pay

By Margaret Darby
SHARE Twitter is making fun of AMC Theatres for making better seats more expensive
People enter AMC’s Studio 30 theater.

In this May 11, 2005, file photo, people enter AMC’s Studio 30 theater in Olathe, Kan. Twitter is not a fan of AMC’s recent price changes.

Orlin Wagner, Associated Press

AMC, America’s largest movie theater chain, announced on Monday that it will make changes to ticket prices. For a more desirable seat, be prepared to spend more, per the Deseret News.

The unique pricing changes, which the theater is calling “Sightline at AMC,” has generated buzz from celebrities and movie fans alike.

“The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all and this new initiative by @AMCTheatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income,” tweeted Elijah Wood, star of “Lord of the Rings.”

Eric Wold, an analyst with B. Riley Securities, Inc., said the changes aren’t that far-fetched.

“This is an example of an antiquated industry trying to little by little catch up to everything else,” said Wold, per Variety. “Most people took a negative view that this was an example of a company trying to gouge people. But people are used to paying more money for better seats at sports events and concerts.”

Related

What is Twitter saying about the AMC changes?

Twitter had lighthearted reactions to the AMC changes. Some joked about Nicole Kidman, who stars in an AMC ad, and others joked about the pain of watching a movie from the front row of a theater.

Next Up In Entertainment
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon team up to make ‘Air,’ a sports drama about Nike’s humble beginnings
‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2: Everything we know about release date, cast and more
Why Disney is cutting 7,000 jobs and $5.5 billion in costs
She hasn’t performed publicly in 5 years. Rihanna will end that streak at the Super Bowl
The court fight over the phrase ‘Bad Mormon’
These celebrities will take part in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Salt Lake