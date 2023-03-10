Facebook Twitter
Will ‘Lord of the Rings’ ever become a franchise like ‘Star Wars’?

With the upcoming series, some have speculated that it might not meet the taste of J.R.R. Tolkien

By Hanna Seariac Hanna Seariac
Owain Arthur, left, and Sophia Nomvete in a scene from “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

Amazon Studios via Associated Press

Scant details have been given out about Warner Bro’s new “Lord of the Rings” movies. The movies are unlikely to visit the older ones and it seems like they will focus on the Third Age of Middle-earth. With the upcoming series, some have speculated that it might not meet the taste of J.R.R. Tolkien.

Tolkien’s own son, Christopher Tolkien, had previously expressed that he didn’t like the way that his father’s movies were made. According to Screen Rant, he is in charge of maintaining his father’s estate and legacy.

Reportedly he once said, “The commercialization has reduced the aesthetic and philosophical impact of the creation to nothing. There is only one solution for me: to turn my head away. ... They eviscerated the book by making it an action movie for young people aged 15 to 25.” Screen Rant said that the Tolkien estate was warmer to “Rings of Power” than they had been to other adaptions previously.

Some have speculated that Christopher Tolkien’s distaste for some adaptions and the new movie’s plan to go outside of what has been done before might mean that J.R.R. Tolkien wouldn’t be a fan of the project. Of course, it’s impossible to know exactly what he would have thought about what has been done with the adaptions.

Is Warner Bros. trying to make ‘Lord of the Rings’ like ‘Star Wars’?

Warner Bros. had some big losses to the tune of $2.1 billion in the fourth quarter last year, per The Hollywood Reporter. An insider said that in order to compensate for the big losses, the franchise is planning on making “Lord of the Rings” like “Star Wars.”

Scripts aren’t made yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But the hope seems to be that “Lord of the Rings” can help the studio make a comeback. But with “Rings of Power” expected to be a five-season show, some are wondering how both will continue to do and whether or not fans will want more.

In any case, specific details about the new “Lord of the Rings” movies are forthcoming, but fans will be watching to see if they can be on par with Peter Jackson’s highly popular movies.

