Meghan Trainor apologizes for her ‘careless’ comments about teachers

In her most recent podcast episode of “Workin’ On It,” Meghan Trainor made some remarks about teachers that didn’t put them in the best light.

The singer later gave context to her words in a TikTok video she posted on Sunday that degraded teachers.

“It’s not how I feel,” she said in the video. She said she was “fired up” because the discussion on the podcast turned out to be about how “sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific.”

She went on to say that she has had her own bad experiences with teachers in the past, along with her husband Daryl Sabara and the podcast episode’s special guest Trisha Paytas, reported Insider.

“In that moment I got angry,” she said.

Trainor captioned her video with, “I am sorry for being careless with my words. I LOVE teachers and I am here for you❤️. Let’s work to make schools a better place together.”

The apology replied directly to a seven-year teacher, @galsgotmoxie, who commented about the podcast remarks in her own TikTok video.

“Teachers do not need any more hate and misunderstanding thrown their way with your words,” she said. “Educators have been through a lot recently and to hear such a mean, out-of-touch take from someone with such a big platform is really disappointing.”

Trainor ended the video by saying she didn’t want to make excuses but that she was “just so sorry to any teachers who [she] made feel bad.”

“I will remind myself that my words definitely could have a consequence and I will be more careful.”