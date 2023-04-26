Carrie Fisher to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 6 years after her death

Carrie Fisher is getting a “long overdue” star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame roughly six years after her death.

Best known for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” Fisher’s star will be placed in close proximity to her co-star Mark Hamill.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement, per People.

“I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds,” added Martinez.

Hamill reacted to the news on Twitter, declaring the addition of Fisher’s star is “long overdue & so well-deserved.”

In addition to “Star Wars,” Fisher is also known for her roles in “When Harry Met Sally,” “The ‘Burbs” and “The Blues Brothers.”

Fisher will be honored next week on May 4 — otherwise know as “Star Wars” day. Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, will accept the star on behalf of her mother, reports CBS News. Just one posthumous star can be awarded each year.

On Dec. 27, 2016, Fisher died from cardiac arrest, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A brief history of the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Walk of Fame was devised by Hollywood businesses in the 1950s as a way to glamorize the historic road and draw in tourists — nowadays, the 18-block stretch of pink stars gets roughly 10 million visitors a year, reports the L.A. Times.

The groundbreaking ceremony was on Feb. 8, 1960. It featured actors Gigi Perreau, Linda Darnell, Francis X. Bushman and Charles Coburn, who used shovels to scoop dirt from the walkway. On March 28, 1960, the first star was laid for director Stanley Kramer, per walkoffame.com.

Completing the walk cost roughly $1.25 million and the process included adding new street lights and trees. The original was designed to accommodate 2,518 stars. In the 1990s, slots were running low — to create more space, a second row of stars was added to the sidewalk.

There are more than 2,700 stars on the Walk of Fame. About 30 stars are selected and added to the walk each year.

How do you get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Anyone — including fans — can nominate an individual to receive a star, but the nominated celebrity must agree to be considered. If selected, a $50,000 sponsorship fee is required by the star or their sponsor.

Walk of Fame stars are given to accomplished individuals from these six categories: Motion pictures, television, radio, recording, live theater and sports entertainment, per walkoffame.com. The most commonly awarded stars are for works in motion pictures.

Just 15 “special stars” have been awarded to events or companies, such as the Apollo 11 mission, Disneyland, the Los Angeles Times and the Harlem Globetrotters, reports Newsweek.

According to walkoffame.com, the criteria required to earn a star includes: “professional achievement, longevity in the category of five years or more, contributions to the community and the guarantee that the celebrity will attend the dedication ceremony if selected.”

All decisions must be approved by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Stars are voted in once a year in June.