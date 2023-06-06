‘The Chosen’ director Dallas Jenkins says, ‘We’ve got other Bible stories to tell’

Dallas Jenkins, director of “The Chosen,” hinted at creating other shows or films about the Bible in the future.

Jenkins spoke to media at the K Love Fan Awards earlier in June. According to Christian Headlines, he said, “Hopefully, after I take a nap for about a year when ‘The Chosen’ is done, we’ve got other Bible stories to tell, because the demand seems to be so strong.”

The show officially reached its halfway point in late May. The cast and crew have been filming Season 4 in Texas with plans to go to Goshen, Utah, to film more.

The series won a film and TV impact award at the awards show for the Season 3 finale. Jenkins said in an Instagram post, “I don’t do this for the awards, but this one means a lot because it was voted on by you.”

Referencing the set used by the show in Midlothian, Texas, Jenkins said that because of this set, he might be able to do future projects, per Christian Headlines. The Midlothian set is one of two sets “The Chosen” uses.

Located on the Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle, the Midlothian set is sprawled across two acres and mimics a first-century biblical village compromised of different sections. For example, the Roman section has graffiti in Latin scribbled across the walls, replica statues and traditional red paint, while there’s also Capernaum overlooking the water with a deck and replica boats.

“The Chosen” television series has built a Biblical village set at The Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle in Midlothian, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The show also uses a set owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located in Goshen, Utah. The Goshen set looks like the city of Jerusalem with several different buildings designed to look like Jerusalem.

What is ‘The Chosen’ about?

The series follows the life, death and resurrection of Jesus. “The Chosen” uses gospel narratives to tell the story of Jesus while also incorporating different plot lines about other characters such as Simon and Eden. Miracles such as the feeding of the 5,000 and Jesus walking on water appear in the show.

When will Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’ be released?

Season 4 of “The Chosen” is currently in production and is expected to release in 2024.

Where can you watch ‘The Chosen?’

“The Chosen” is available for streaming on The Chosen app, Angel Studios, Peacock, Apple TV, fubo TV, Google Play, Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Why did Yoshi Barrigas leave ‘The Chosen?’

Yoshi Barrigas, known for playing the role of Philip in the show, left because of professional and personal reasons. On Instagram, he announced his departure from the show, expressed appreciation to fans, and thanked the cast and crew. He said, “Let’s all welcome and support the new Philip, who has an exciting opportunity to bring himself to the character.”

Jenkins said he will announce in a livestream on Sunday who is playing Philip.