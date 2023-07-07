The new Max: Where you can find ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Sesame Street’

Once known as HBO Max, the streaming platform was renamed Max to reflect some changes in the service.

Here’s a look at the new Max: why HBO Max changed to Max and what’s streaming on Max.

Why did HBO Max change to Max?

Max includes the addition of content from Discovery+ and original TV series, per Variety. Part of the reason for the change in name has to do with the platform wanting to show the varied content available.

The name changed in May. JB Perrette, president and CEO of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery told Variety that HBO had been known for “edgy, groundbreaking entertainment for adults. ... But it’s not exactly where parents would most eagerly drop off their kids. And yet Warner Bros. Discovery has some of the best-known kids’ characters, animation and brands in the industry.”

What’s streaming on Max?

Visually, HBO Max looks similar to Max. The top bar now has “Home,” “Series,” “Movies,” “HBO” and “New & Notable.”

The platform has a variety of content. Some of the brands it has include HBO Max, Max Originals, TLC, HGTV, DC, Wizarding World, Food Network, Discovery, Magnolia Network, Cartoon Network, CNN Originals and Sesame Workshop.

Some of the content is rated TV-MA, like “The Idol,” “Euphoria,” “The Girl Before,” “Succession,” “The White Lotus” and “The Gilded Age.”

There’s also some content that’s family-friendly or friendly for a variety of different age groups, like “Love It or List It,” the “Harry Potter” movies, “Sesame Street,” “Fixer Upper,” “The Jetsons,” “Doctor Who” and “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.”

Here are some of the shows under the category “Popular TV”:



“The Big Bang Theory.” “Friends.” “South Park” “And Just Like That: A New Chapter of Sex and the City.” “Game of Thrones.” “Young Sheldon.” “Adventure Time.” “Rick and Morty.” “The Amazing World of Gumball.” “The Righteous Gemstones.” “Vampire Diaries.” “Warrior.” “Regular Show.” “Sex and the City 25 Years.” “Succession.”

Here are some of the shows under the category “Popular Movies”:



“Evil Dead Rise.” “The MEG.” “Immortals.” “American Sniper.” “Avatar: The Way of Water.” “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.” “Batman: The Doom that Came to Gotham.” “300.” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” “Insidious.” “Rock Hudson: All that Heaven Allowed.” “Coraline.” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Here are some of the shows under “Watch With the Family”:



“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.” “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” “Full House.” “Coraline.” “Cake Boss.” “The Middle.” “What a Girl Wants.” “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked.” “The Lego Batman Movie.” “Kung Fu Panda.” “Spirited Away.” “Adventure Time.” “Madagascar 2.” “Howl’s Moving Castle.”

How many shows and movies are on Max?

There are 3,301 shows and movies available on Max, according to Just Watch.

