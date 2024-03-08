To celebrate Mario Day on March 10, you can enter a sweepstakes to win several Super Mario Lego sets and save on other Super Mario Legos on Amazon. | Business Wire/Associated Press

Are you a Lego and a Super Mario fan? Well, here is the best of both worlds for you. To celebrate Mario Day on March 10, you can enter a sweepstakes to win several Super Mario Lego sets and save on other Super Mario Legos on Amazon.

Lego Super Mario Sweepstakes

Per Nintendo, to enter the sweepstakes you have to:

There will be five winners, according to Nintendo. Each of the five winners will receive the following:

  • One Lego Super Mario Dorrie’s Sunken Shipwreck Adventure Expansion Set.
  • One Lego Super Mario Bowser’s Muscle Car Expansion Set.
  • One Lego Super Mario Yoshi’s Egg-cellent Forest Expansion Set.

Each of these sets is pictured in the image below.

The three Lego Super Mario sets winners of the sweepstakes will recieve.
Lego Super Mario deals: Sets and prices on Amazon

In addition to the sweepstakes, Amazon has several Lego Super Mario sets discounted for Mario Day.

Here are the sets and their prices as currently listed:

Princess Peach: Showtime! demo available now