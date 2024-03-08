A screenshot from Mario Kart 8. Hits like Mario Kart 8, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Mario Party Superstars are on sale for Mario Day.

This year for Mario Day, which is on Sunday, March 10, Nintendo has several of its games on sale. This includes hits like Mario Kart 8, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Mario Party Superstars.

Some games are as much as 60% off their usual price. Per a press release from Nintendo, the sale lasts from March 7 at midnight through March 17 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Games and prices

Here is a list of the games that are on sale and their sale prices:

Mario Kart 8 — $39.99 (down from $59.99).

Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $39.99 (down from $59.99).

Mario Party Superstars — $39.99 (down from $59.99).

Mario Golf: Super Rush — $39.99 (down from $59.99).

Mario Tennis Aces — $39.99 (down from $59.99).

Yoshi Crafted World — $39.99 (down from $59.99).

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 — $23.99 (down from $59.99).

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — $19.79 (down from $59.99).

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle — $13.99 (down from $39.99).

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Donkey Kong Adventure — $5.20 (down from $14.99).

Several of these games have DLCs, bonus bundles and bonus editions available. You can see these at Nintendo’s sales and deals page.

Nintendo Switch Online free trial

As previously covered by the Deseret News, Nintendo is also offering a free trial on Nintendo Switch Online. The free trial lasts 14 days and is available through March 17. The free trial is also available to Switch owners who have already previously claimed a free trial.

