Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, on Sept. 10, 2022. Kate shared a health update on Friday, March 22, 2024, revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

Just weeks into the new year, Kensington Palace announced that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, had undergone a “planned abdominal surgery” and would remain in a private recovery until Easter (March 31).

Though the palace’s original statement clearly noted Kate would be absent from public events and royal duties while recuperating, her disappearance from the public eye fueled concerns — and later conspiracy — about her health. Then, a feeble photoshop job and shadowy paparazzi photos stoked the growing fire of conspiracy regarding the “missing” princess.

In the wake of a growing storm of theories about Kate, the princess publicly shared a sobering health update on Friday — revealing that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock,” Kate said of her diagnosis. “William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Kate’s announcement prompted a showering of public responses, wishing the princess a full recovery and the royal family peace throughout her treatment.

“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” read a statement from a palace spokesperson, shared with USA Today.

“They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”

Prince Harry and his wife, Megan Markle, Buckingham Palace and several other public figures and entities offered support for Kate as she undergoes cancer treatment.

Public figures react to Kate’s cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” the couple wrote in a statement shared with Vogue.

Buckingham Palace

“His Majesty is ‘so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did,’” read a statement from Buckingham Palace that was shared with Reuters.

“Following their time in hospital together, (his majesty) has ‘remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,’” the statement continued, addressing how both King Charles III and Kate are currently receiving treatment for cancer.

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, “will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

“The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today,” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wrote in a statement shared with Reuters.

The statement continued: “In recent weeks she has been subjected to intense scrutiny and has been unfairly treated by certain sections of the media around the world and on social media. When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.”

The White House

“Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time. And certainly we wish her a fully recovery,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference just hours after Kate delivered the news of her diagnosis. “I think it’s important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time.”

Jean-Pierre noted that the White House is not aware of any contact President Joe Biden has had with Buckingham Palace in the wake of Kate’s announcement but added, “We are incredibly sad to hear of the news.”

President Joe Biden

On Friday, Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden “join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate,” in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, shared support for Kate as she undergoes chemotherapy and wished her “a swift recovery,” in a statement posted on social media.

“My thoughts are with the Princess of Wales, her children, and the entire Royal Family following the news of her cancer so courageously shared,” Trudeau wrote.

French President Emmanuel Macron

“Your Highness, in this difficult period you are going through, Brigitte and I wish you a full recovery,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X, referring to his wife, Brigitte Macron.

“Your strength and resilience inspire us all.”

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf, the first minister of Scotland, expressed his sadness over Kate’s diagnosis and said he is “praying for her swift recovery” in a social media statement.

“It must be an incredibly difficult time for the whole family. Royalty or otherwise, she has a right to privacy, which I hope will be respected.”

Ivanka Trump

Former president Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, said, “I am deeply saddened to hear about Princess Kate’s diagnosis. Amidst the trials she faces, her strength and grace continue to shine brightly,” in a statement posted on X.

“During this challenging period, my thoughts and prayers are with Kate and her family. I hope for her swift and full recovery, and I look forward to seeing her continue to inspire and make a positive impact in the lives of others.”

Piers Morgan

“Kate spoke with such clarity and courage, and in just two extraordinarily powerful minutes she shut down all the wild global conspiracy theory madness,” English journalist Piers Morgan wrote on X. “This isn’t how royals normally handle stuff like this but it was so effective & admirable.”

Watch: Catherine, the Princess of Wales, shares her cancer diagnosis

Following nearly two months of wild, occasionally cruel, public speculation regarding the princess’s private convalescence, she took a moment to thank those who offered her “wonderful messages of support.”

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for out entire family,” she continued. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

Watch Kate’s statement in full below.