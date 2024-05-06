John Legend, Dan + Shay, Chance The Rapper and Reba McEntire on "The Voice." Starting Monday night, viewers can vote for their favorite singers on Season 25 of "The Voice."

After a couple of months — and a major schedule change — “The Voice” is finally live. For the first time in Season 25, viewers have the chance to weigh in and vote for their favorite singers.

The 12 singers remaining in the competition will perform live for viewers’ votes Monday night, with the hopes of getting closer to claiming the $100,000 prize and a record deal.

Here’s a look at who’s in the top 12 — and how to cast your votes.

Who are the top 12 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2024?

Team Reba

Josh Sanders

L. Rodgers

Asher HaVon

Team Legend

Nathan Chester

Zoe Levert

Bryan Olesen

Team Chance

Nadege

Serenity Arce

Maddi Jane

Team Dan + Shay

Madison Curbelo

Karen Waldrup

Tae Lewis

How to vote for the top 12 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2024

Per NBC.com, there are two ways to vote for your favorite top 12 singer on “The Voice”:

Viewers will be able to vote overnight following the May 6 episode. The voting window begins at 6 p.m. MDT and ends at 5 a.m. MDT. Viewers are limited to one vote per email address per voting method, according to NBC.com.

During a one-hour episode Tuesday night, “The Voice” will reveal the top eight singers. The bottom four will then compete for the Instant Save vote — it’s just a five-minute voting window during the episode, so viewers need to be quick.

How to watch ‘The Voice’ 2024 top 12

“The Voice” top 12 round airs from 7 to 9 p.m. MDT on NBC. The one-hour results show — which will feature “Voice” coach Reba McEntire performing a new song — airs the following night at 7 p.m.