After a couple of months — and a major schedule change — “The Voice” is finally live. For the first time in Season 25, viewers have the chance to weigh in and vote for their favorite singers.
The 12 singers remaining in the competition will perform live for viewers’ votes Monday night, with the hopes of getting closer to claiming the $100,000 prize and a record deal.
Here’s a look at who’s in the top 12 — and how to cast your votes.
Who are the top 12 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2024?
Team Reba
Josh Sanders
L. Rodgers
Asher HaVon
Team Legend
Nathan Chester
Zoe Levert
Bryan Olesen
Team Chance
Nadege
Serenity Arce
Maddi Jane
Team Dan + Shay
Madison Curbelo
Karen Waldrup
Tae Lewis
How to vote for the top 12 singers on ‘The Voice’ 2024
Per NBC.com, there are two ways to vote for your favorite top 12 singer on “The Voice”:
- Online: voice.vote.nbc.com.
- “The Voice” mobile app.
Viewers will be able to vote overnight following the May 6 episode. The voting window begins at 6 p.m. MDT and ends at 5 a.m. MDT. Viewers are limited to one vote per email address per voting method, according to NBC.com.
During a one-hour episode Tuesday night, “The Voice” will reveal the top eight singers. The bottom four will then compete for the Instant Save vote — it’s just a five-minute voting window during the episode, so viewers need to be quick.
How to watch ‘The Voice’ 2024 top 12
“The Voice” top 12 round airs from 7 to 9 p.m. MDT on NBC. The one-hour results show — which will feature “Voice” coach Reba McEntire performing a new song — airs the following night at 7 p.m.