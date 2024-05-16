Musician Brian Wilson, left, and his wife Melinda Ledbetter Wilson arrive at the 55th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2013, in Los Angeles. A judge found Thursday that Beach Boys founder and music luminary Brian Wilson should be in a court conservatorship to manage his personal and medical decisions because of what his doctor calls a “major neurocognitive disorder.”

Last week, a Los Angeles judge ruled Wilson be placed under legal conservatorship due to a “major neurocognitive disorder,” per NPR. Wilson’s family sought to put him under conservatorship after the death of his wife of nearly 30 years, Melina, in January.

LeeAnn Hard, his manager, and Jean Sievers, his publicist, will serve as Wilson’s conservators.

According to Judge Gus T. May of the Los Angeles Superior Court, there is “clear and convincing evidence” that Wilson needs to be placed under conservatorship, per CNN.

Court documents claim Wilson is “unable to care for his person,” and “lacks capacity to give informed medical consent for medications,” reports CNN.

The Wilson family publicly revealed their intentions of placing Wilson under conservatorship in February. The family wrote on Instagram:

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person.”

The statement continued: “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

“Brian will be able to enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.”

Under conservatorship, Hard and Sievers are “granted authority to authorize the administration of medications appropriate for the care and treatment of Major Neurocognitive Disorder,” as reported by Entertainment Weekly, but for “material-related healthcare decisions,” Wilson’s seven children will be consulted.

Wilson has suffered from mental health challenges for much of his life, including a schizoaffective disorder diagnosis, which causes Wilson to have auditory hallucinations, per The New York Times.

Wilson’s late wife provided him with emotional stability. After her death, Wilson wrote on Instagram: “Melinda was more than my wife. She was my savior. She gave me the emotional security I needed to have a career. She encouraged me to make the music that was closest to my heart. She was my anchor. She was everything for us.”