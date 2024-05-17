Olive Teague was attempting to fix her stolen RV, which was recovered by police, and received help from an unlikely source: the suspect that allegedly stole the vehicle.

Olive Teague was attempting to fix her stolen RV, which was recovered by police, when she received help from an unlikely source: the suspect who allegedly stole the RV.

In a TikTok video she posted recently, a friend of hers can be seen in the RV attempting to get it to start. Beside her can be seen a man in an orange prison jumpsuit, showing her how to jimmy the ignition with a screwdriver.

According to Kiro 7, a Seattle news station, a police officer was aware that Teague was struggling to get her RV back in working order and wanted to help.

When officers told Teague they brought someone to help, she wasn’t expecting it to be the man police say stole her home.

“I’m literally pulling things out of the back of the vehicle,” Teague said, per Kiro 7. “And I turn around and walked toward the front and there is this gentleman with a screwdriver — in his full orange jumpsuit.”

The police stayed close in case anything went wrong, but the prisoner seemed to genuinely want to help.

“This is not standard practice, but the officer had the victim in mind and wanted to make sure (they were) able to get (their) RV back home,” Aberdeen police told Kiro 7.

Teague expanded in a follow-up post, showing the extent of the damage the RV had sustained and explaining that the RV was her home. When it was returned, it was in a terrible condition, with all of her possessions missing, she said.

It would likely never return to the condition it was in before it was stolen, Teague said.

She concluded, “So I’m in rough shape, you guys.”

People have rallied behind Teague in support through her GoFundMe campaign, where she has raised almost $6,000.

How to protect your vehicle from being stolen?

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2022, over 1 million vehicles were stolen in the United States. The summer was the worst time for when these crimes transpired.

The administration’s practical advice for people to protect against vehicle theft is to make sure to take your keys, lock all doors and shut all the windows, park in a well-lit area and never leave valuables inside.

The administration also suggests an antitheft system. There are three types of devices it recommends: