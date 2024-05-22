A 1-year-old baby named Kate is now known as the “Four Seasons baby” due to a viral clip about the Four Seasons Orlando.

The video shows Kate being held in her father’s arms. Her mother, who is taking the video, asks, “I have a question for everybody — who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

Kate and her older sister, Madelyn, both respond with raised hands, shouting, “Me!”

@sobrizzle If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you 😂🤣😂🤣😂 ♬ original sound - Stefanie O’Brien

Users on other platforms like X have latched on to the video in order to share their funny reactions.

According to Today, Bailey Wise, Kate’s mom, took the video to send to her parents so that they would join the family on their trip to the Four Seasons.

“That’s Kate’s personality,” she said. “She certainly has a lot of tendencies to mimic Madelyn, whom she learns a lot from. From the day Kate was born ... she’s been curious.”

The Four Seasons responded to the viral video in an appearance on Fox 35 Orlando.

Tyson Nales, the assistant director of rooms, said in regard to the Wise family, “They’ve stayed with us before, of course. They love the resort. Obviously, the baby loves the resort. They’re big fans. So they’ve spoken with us and we’re looking forward to welcoming them back in the future. So stay tuned, so, more to come.”

The Four Seasons released a clip that shows the original video then their employees running around the resort to the sound of Kate saying, “Me!” and mimicking her raised hand.