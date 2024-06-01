Nintendo has a ton of big and small titles coming to the Switch in June, including a remake of Luigi’s Mansion 2, multiplayer Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, Monster Hunter Stories and a bundle of smaller indie games.
Here is the list of all the game releases for the Nintendo Switch in June:
June 1
- Sticky Hands
- The Cat
June 2
- Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator
June 3
- Wakusei
- Kitty 64
- Ultra Mission
June 4
- Star Wars Hunters
- Downward: Enhanced Edition
June 5
- 10 in 1 Classic Games Pack
- Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo
- Democracy 4: Console Edition
June 6
- Rainbow Diamonds
- Highscore Anomaly Underground
- Zombie Derby 6
- Garage: Bad Dream Adventure
- Aery - Peace of Mind
- Seven Days
- The Smurfs - Village Party
- Fading Afternoon
- Let Me Sleep
- MyRummy
- Cat Pipes
June 7
- Counter Force: Tactical Warfare
- Rider’s Spirits
- Airhead
- Sociable Soccer 24
June 8
- Delivery Drop
- Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge
June 9
- Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar
June 11
- Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked
June 12
- Lesson Learned
- Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic
June 13
- Path to Purge
- Astrune Academy
- Hidden Cats in Paris
- Willy’s Wonderland - The Game
June 14
- Monster Hunter Stories
- Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
- Railbreak
- Bumper Kitty
- Neon Noir
- Railway Islands 2
June 15
- Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse
June 16
- Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit
June 19
- Glyphs of Gitzan
- Mushoku Tensei jobless reincarnation Quest of Memories
June 20
- Dicefolk
- DarkStar One – Nintendo Switch™ Edition
- Ylands: Nintendo Switch™ Edition
June 21
- Mouse and Crane
- Tiny Watermelon Match
- Times and Galaxy
June 22
- Greedy Snake
June 23
- Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mooving Care
June 25
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble
June 27
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- Tchia
- planetarian: Snow Globe
- planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe
- Fortress Challenge - Fort Boyard
- Radiant Tale -Fanfare!-
- NeoSprint
June 28
- Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports
