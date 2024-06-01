Nintendo has a whole bunch of new games coming to the Switch in June. | Christophe Ena, Associated Press

By Tyler Nelson

Tyler Nelson is a copy editor for Deseret News. He loves to write about sports, AI and gaming.

Nintendo has a ton of big and small titles coming to the Switch in June, including a remake of Luigi’s Mansion 2, multiplayer Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, Monster Hunter Stories and a bundle of smaller indie games.

Here is the list of all the game releases for the Nintendo Switch in June:

June 1

  • Sticky Hands
  • The Cat

June 2

  • Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator

June 3

  • Wakusei
  • Kitty 64
  • Ultra Mission

June 4

  • Star Wars Hunters
  • Downward: Enhanced Edition

June 5

  • 10 in 1 Classic Games Pack
  • Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo
  • Democracy 4: Console Edition

June 6

  • Rainbow Diamonds
  • Highscore Anomaly Underground
  • Zombie Derby 6
  • Garage: Bad Dream Adventure
  • Aery - Peace of Mind
  • Seven Days
  • The Smurfs - Village Party
  • Fading Afternoon
  • Let Me Sleep
  • MyRummy
  • Cat Pipes

June 7

  • Counter Force: Tactical Warfare
  • Rider’s Spirits
  • Airhead
  • Sociable Soccer 24

June 8

  • Delivery Drop
  • Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

June 9

  • Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar

June 11

  • Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked

June 12

  • Lesson Learned
  • Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic

June 13

  • Path to Purge
  • Astrune Academy
  • Hidden Cats in Paris
  • Willy’s Wonderland - The Game

June 14

  • Monster Hunter Stories
  • Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
  • Railbreak
  • Bumper Kitty
  • Neon Noir
  • Railway Islands 2

June 15

  • Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse

June 16

  • Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit

June 19

  • Glyphs of Gitzan
  • Mushoku Tensei jobless reincarnation Quest of Memories

June 20

  • Dicefolk
  • DarkStar One – Nintendo Switch™ Edition
  • Ylands: Nintendo Switch™ Edition

June 21

  • Mouse and Crane
  • Tiny Watermelon Match
  • Times and Galaxy

June 22

  • Greedy Snake

June 23

  • Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mooving Care

June 25

  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

June 27

  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
  • Tchia
  • planetarian: Snow Globe
  • planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe
  • Fortress Challenge - Fort Boyard
  • Radiant Tale -Fanfare!-
  • NeoSprint

June 28

  • Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports

