Nintendo has a whole bunch of new games coming to the Switch in June.

Nintendo has a ton of big and small titles coming to the Switch in June, including a remake of Luigi’s Mansion 2, multiplayer Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, Monster Hunter Stories and a bundle of smaller indie games.

Here is the list of all the game releases for the Nintendo Switch in June:

June 1

Sticky Hands

The Cat

June 2

Mars Colonization Expedition: Survival Simulator

June 3

Wakusei

Kitty 64

Ultra Mission

June 4

Star Wars Hunters

Downward: Enhanced Edition

June 5

10 in 1 Classic Games Pack

Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo

Democracy 4: Console Edition

June 6

Rainbow Diamonds

Highscore Anomaly Underground

Zombie Derby 6

Garage: Bad Dream Adventure

Aery - Peace of Mind

Seven Days

The Smurfs - Village Party

Fading Afternoon

Let Me Sleep

MyRummy

Cat Pipes

June 7

Counter Force: Tactical Warfare

Rider’s Spirits

Airhead

Sociable Soccer 24

June 8

Delivery Drop

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

June 9

Craft Archeology Simulator: Pyramid to Polar

June 11

Rocket Knight Adventures: Re-Sparked

June 12

Lesson Learned

Roxy Raccoon’s Pinball Panic

June 13

Path to Purge

Astrune Academy

Hidden Cats in Paris

Willy’s Wonderland - The Game

June 14

Monster Hunter Stories

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Railbreak

Bumper Kitty

Neon Noir

Railway Islands 2

June 15

Anime vs Evil: Apocalypse

June 16

Urban Trace: Parkour Simulator Pursuit

June 19

Glyphs of Gitzan

Mushoku Tensei jobless reincarnation Quest of Memories

June 20

Dicefolk

DarkStar One – Nintendo Switch™ Edition

Ylands: Nintendo Switch™ Edition

June 21

Mouse and Crane

Tiny Watermelon Match

Times and Galaxy

June 22

Greedy Snake

June 23

Grass Cutting Simulator: Lawn Mooving Care

June 25

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

June 27

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Tchia

planetarian: Snow Globe

planetarian: The Reverie of a Little Planet & Snow Globe

Fortress Challenge - Fort Boyard

Radiant Tale -Fanfare!-

NeoSprint

June 28

Gigantosaurus: Dino Sports

