Alec Baldwin attends The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in New York.

When A-listers reach a peak in their popularity — or a sudden deficit — their knee-jerk reaction is to make a reality TV show.

On Tuesday, Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, revealed they have taken a page out of the Kardashians’ book — they are coming out with a reality TV series.

The series — which has been tentatively titled “The Baldwins” — is set to release in 2025.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy,” Alec Baldwin says, seated next to his wife in an Instagram clip featuring his seven rowdy children. “Home is the place we love to be most.”

Baldwin and his wife have seven children together: Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo, Eduardo, Lucía and Ilaria. Baldwin also has a 28-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with former partner Kim Basinger.

The series’ official logline reads: “Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have been making headlines since they were married nearly 12 years ago. In this TLC follow-doc series, Alec and Hilaria invite viewers into the home they share with their seven growing kids. For the first time, they’re opening up their family lives and bringing everyone in to join in the nonstop love, laughter and drama,” per Variety.

One month until ‘Rust’ sentencing

In one month, Baldwin is scheduled to stand trial for a charge of involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 killing of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, per NBC News.

Baldwin and his lawyers have sought to have the indictment dropped, but to now avail, per CBS News. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

If convicted, Baldwin “could face up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine per charge — or even stiffer punishments based on what a jury decides,” per The Washington Post. The trial is set to begin July 10 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

People on social media mock Baldwin for his reality series

Fans seem less than impressed with Baldwin’s upcoming reality series. People are mocking the star for announcing the reality series nearly a month before he is set to stand trial.

A few people also took digs at Baldwin’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who became the center of an internet investigation over suspicions the Boston-born woman’s Spanish accent is fake.