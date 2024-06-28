The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
Chuck Wing

By Chuck Wing

Our photo (and gallery) of the day comes from photojournalist Marielle Scott, who photographed pilots practicing for this weekend’s Warriors over the Wasatch Utah Air show. Before the practice show, a naturalization ceremony was held for new U.S. Citizens affiliated with Hill Air Force Base. Images from both events can be found in the photo gallery below.

An individual can attend a naturalization ceremony if that person’s Form N-400, Application for Naturalization is approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. At the ceremony, new citizens take the Oath of Allegiance. More information about naturalization ceremonies can be found here: https://www.uscis.gov/citizenship/learn-about-citizenship/naturalization-ceremonies.

The 2024 Warriors over the Wasatch Utah Air show will be held at Hill Air Force Base on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. Tickets and parking are free, however parking is limited. Flying will start at 10 a.m. each day and continue until 4:30 p.m. There will be several performances on the ground and of course the skies throughout the two days of the event, and various airplanes will be on display for the public to see up close.

For more information on the air show, visit the organizer’s website at: https://theutahairshow.com/

1 of 34
Oloveti Sime waves an American flag during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
2 of 34
The honor guard presents flags before a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. Twenty-two citizens from 13 countries became Americans. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
3 of 34
Twenty-two citizens from 13 countries take the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
4 of 34
The honor guard presents flags before a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
5 of 34
Elleigh Francom sings the national anthem during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
6 of 34
Attendees hold flags during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
7 of 34
Darren Nelson gives remarks during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
8 of 34
Col. Jeffrey Holland gives remarks during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. “Thank you for choosing to accept an opportunity and also the responsibility to be an active citizen in this nation,” said Holland. “That is what makes America great.” | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
9 of 34
Twenty-two citizens from 13 countries take the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
10 of 34
Oloveti Sime shakes Col. Jeffrey Holland’s hand as she accepts her certificate of naturalization during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
11 of 34
A new citizen shows off his certificate during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. Twenty-two citizens from 13 countries became Americans. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
12 of 34
A new citizen accepts her certificate during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. Twenty-two citizens from 13 countries became Americans. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
13 of 34
Twenty-two citizens from 13 countries applaud after taking the oath of allegiance during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
14 of 34
A new citizen waves an American flag during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
15 of 34
Attendees look to the sky during a naturalization ceremony as the rehearsal for the air show begins at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
16 of 34
A new citizen waves an American flag during a naturalization ceremony before rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
17 of 34
People watch during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
18 of 34
The Thunderbirds crew celebrate after a successful rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
19 of 34
The Thunderbirds fly during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
20 of 34
People watch an F18 during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
21 of 34
Colin Loose and his son Henry walk under a KC135 during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
22 of 34
People watch an F18 during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
23 of 34
A young girl walks under a KC135 during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
24 of 34
The Thunderbirds crew walk on the flight line during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
25 of 34
The Thunderbirds crew send off their pilots during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
26 of 34
A Thunderbird is sent off during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
27 of 34
A C130 lands during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
28 of 34
People watch during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
29 of 34
The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
30 of 34
The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
31 of 34
The Thunderbirds watch during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
32 of 34
The Thunderbirds crew wave in one of their pilots during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
33 of 34
A F18 flies overhead during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News
34 of 34
A plane flies overhead during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News