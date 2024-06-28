The Thunderbirds perform during rehearsal for the air show at Hill Air Force Base on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Our photo (and gallery) of the day comes from photojournalist Marielle Scott, who photographed pilots practicing for this weekend’s Warriors over the Wasatch Utah Air show. Before the practice show, a naturalization ceremony was held for new U.S. Citizens affiliated with Hill Air Force Base. Images from both events can be found in the photo gallery below.

An individual can attend a naturalization ceremony if that person’s Form N-400, Application for Naturalization is approved by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services. At the ceremony, new citizens take the Oath of Allegiance. More information about naturalization ceremonies can be found here: https://www.uscis.gov/citizenship/learn-about-citizenship/naturalization-ceremonies.

The 2024 Warriors over the Wasatch Utah Air show will be held at Hill Air Force Base on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. Tickets and parking are free, however parking is limited. Flying will start at 10 a.m. each day and continue until 4:30 p.m. There will be several performances on the ground and of course the skies throughout the two days of the event, and various airplanes will be on display for the public to see up close.

For more information on the air show, visit the organizer’s website at: https://theutahairshow.com/

