In an op-ed for The New York Times, the actor, director, film producer and “lifelong Democrat” urged Biden to drop out of the race for reelection.

Clooney is one on a growing list of high-profile Hollywood figures — many of whom have donated to his campaign — urging Biden to drop out from his campaign for reelection.

Which celebrities called on Biden to step down?

Following the first 2024 general election debate in June, several Hollywood stars have publicly relinquished their support for Biden.

Rob Reiner

“Joe Biden has effectively served US with honor, decency, and dignity. It’s time for Joe Biden to step down,” Reiner, “The Princess Bride” director, wrote on X (post contains expletives).

In another post, Reiner responded to Clooney’s Times op-ed.

“My friend George Clooney has clearly expressed what many of us have been saying. We love and respect Joe Biden. We acknowledge all he has done for our country. But Democracy is facing an existential threat. We need someone younger to fight back. Joe Biden must step aside.”

John Cusack

American actor Cusack responded to Reiner’s comments about Biden, writing on X: “There has been no bigger supporter of Biden‘s domestic policy than Rob — he’s right.”

Stephen King

Author to more than 65 novels, King urged Biden to step aside in a post on X.

“Joe Biden has been a fine president, but it’s time for him—in the interests of the America he so clearly loves—to announce he will not run for re-election,” King wrote.

Michael Douglas

Two-time Academy Award winning actor Michael Douglas commented on Biden’s reelection campaign during an appearance on “The View” this week.

“This is such a tough one. I adore the guy. Fifty years of public service. A wonderful guy,” Douglas said about Biden. “This just happens to be one of these elections that is just so crucial. ... I don’t necessarily worry today or tomorrow, but a year down the line, I worry. I am concerned.”

When asked to respond to Clooney’s op-ed urging Biden to step aside, Douglas said: “I think that’s a valid point. I mean, I’m deeply, deeply concerned.”

Michael Moore

Filmmaker Michael Moore called Biden’s campaign “elder abuse” in a podcast posted to his personal website.

“Let the doctors examine you,” Moore directed at Biden. “Then do the right thing.”

Abigail Disney

Disney heiress Abigail Disney said she plans to withhold future donations to the Democratic Party until Biden drops out, as reported by CNBC News.

“I intend to stop any contributions to the party unless and until they replace Biden at the top of the ticket. This is realism, not disrespect. Biden is a good man and has served his country admirably, but the stakes are far too high,” Disney said in a statement to CNBC.

“If Biden does not step down the Democrats will lose. Of that I am absolutely certain. The consequences for the loss will be genuinely dire.”

Reed Hastings

Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings shared his opinion in a recent email to The New York Times.

“Biden needs to step aside to allow a vigorous Democratic leader to beat Trump and keep us safe and prosperous,” Hastings wrote.

Damon Lindelof

Lindelof, an Emmy-winning screenwriter known for his work on “Lost” and “Watchmen,” wrote an op-ed for Deadline asking Biden to bow out of the race.

“I believe in Joe Biden. I believe in him so much that we wrote him a sizable check as recently as two weeks ago,” Lindelof wrote.

He continued, “Our president’s debate performance has been characterized in many ways; disappointing, upsetting, terrifying … but for me it was simply game-changing. So yes, let’s go with the bullpen please. Let’s go with relief.”

“A rising tide lifts all boats. A falling Biden sinks them.”

Trump responds to Clooney’s comments

Former President Donald Trump responded to Clooney’s op-ed comments in a post to Truth Social.

“So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are,” Trump wrote on Wednesday.

“Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees. Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!”

What did George Clooney say about Biden?

“I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president,” Clooney wrote, per The New York Times.

“But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago ... He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

Clooney believes Biden — who is 81 — has aged too much in recent years to lead the country.

Clooney called upon several Democrat politicians to step up and “focus on what will make this country soar.”

“Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020,” Clooney concluded. “We need him to do it again in 2024.”

Clooney’s long-standing support for Biden

Last month, Clooney — alongside other high-profile Biden supporters, Julia Roberts and Barbara Streisand — participated in a fundraiser for Biden’s reelection, reported The Associated Press. The fundraiser was held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, which supports 7,100 guests.

The event raised a record-breaking $30 million-plus for the Biden campaign.

Clooney has a history of giving support to Democratic presidential candidates, Biden included.

“As part of my participation in the democratic process and in support of my chosen candidate, I have led some of the biggest fund-raisers in my party’s history,” Clooney wrote in his Times op-ed.

“Barack Obama in 2012. Hillary Clinton in 2016. Joe Biden in 2020. Last month I co-hosted the single largest fund-raiser supporting any Democratic candidate ever, for President Biden’s re-election.”