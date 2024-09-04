Elton John speaks at the grand opening ceremony for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, Friday, June 28, 2024, in New York. John is recovering from an eye infection which has limited his vision.

The phrase “I’m still standing” has always meant a lot to Elton John. Now, as he recovers from a severe eye infection, it resonates with him yet again.

John, 77, posted a message on Instagram Tuesday offering a health update to his fans.

“Over the summer, I’ve been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye,” John said in the statement. “I am healing, but it’s an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.”

He thanked those who have helped him throughout the process of treatment and recovery.

“I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family, who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks,” he said. “I have been quietly spending my summer recuperating at home, and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far.”

The comment section contains thousands of well wishes and includes messages from numerous celebrities.

Donatella Versace, founder of the Versace designer clothing company, said, “Sending you so much love Elton! Feel better soon. Love you ♥️♥️♥️.”

Singer Billy Joel told John to “get well soon.”

One fan, who uses the handle @dancepartyusa, had a particularly unique message for John.

“Don’t worry fam, I’ve been blind in my right eye my whole life and I can still sing and play piano,” the fan said. “I am terrible at tennis though. I hope you feel better soon!”

John, known for hits such as “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man” and “Saturday Night’s Alright (For Fighting),” among many others, is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more. He was also knighted in 1998 by Queen Elizabeth II.

A Disney documentary entitled “Elton John: Never Too Late” honoring John’s achievements is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 13.

According to a press release from Disney, the documentary will show the full circle of John’s life, from his early days of adversity, abuse and addiction to selling out stadiums across the world.