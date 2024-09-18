Host Ellen Degeneres appears at a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in Burbank on Oct. 13, 2016.

Ellen DeGeneres is catching her fans up on how she’s been keeping busy during a new trailer for her upcoming Netflix special.

“Well, let me catch up on what’s been going on with me since you saw me last. I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens,” DeGeneres says in the trailer for her live comedy special, “For Your Approval.”

“Let me see what else I can tell you about that’s been going on,” DeGeneres joked, before hurling the clincher — “Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business.”

DeGeneres’ final standup special, “For Your Approval,” comes to Netflix on Sept. 24. It’s a second half of a two-special deal she made with the streaming platform, per Deadline. “Relatable,” which landed on Netflix in 2018, was the comedian’s first special in the two-part deal.

In the later half of the trailer, DeGeneres touches on how the allegations against her — that she fostered a toxic environment on her talk show — took a toll on her self-esteem.

“Most women aren’t raised with confidence. We’re too self-conscious, which is why you rarely see a woman playing air guitar,” DeGeneres said, adding that she went into show business as a means to heal “childhood wounds,” rather than make money.

“I thought, if I can make people happy, then they’ll like me, and if they like me, I’ll feel good about myself. And all I can say about that is, thank god for the money.”

DeGeneres paired the Netflix special with a multi-city standup — “Ellen’s Last Stand...Up Tour” — which kicked off in Los Angeles in April, as previously reported by The Deseret News.

“To answer the questions everyone is asking me — Yes, I’m going to talk about it. Yes, this is my last special,” DeGeneres said in a statement before her tour, per Variety.

DeGeneres poked fun at the accusations that led to her fall from grace during the first show of her tour in Los Angeles.

“I used to say that I didn’t care what other people thought of me, and I realized … I said that at the height of my popularity,” DeGeneres said as her opener, per The Cut.

“Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business. There’s no mean people in show business,” she said.

“The ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind,” she continued. “It’s been such a toll on my ego and my self-esteem.”

“There’s such extremes in this business; people either love you and idolize you or they hate you, and those people somehow are louder.”

When does ‘For Your Approval’ come out?

Ellen DeGeneres’ comedy special, “For Your Approval” comes exclusively to Netflix on Sept. 24.