Richard Gadd poses in the press room with his three Emmys for "Baby Reindeer" at the 76th Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Richard Gadd, the creator of the hit Netflix limited series “Baby Reindeer,” based on real events from the comedian’s life, became a surprise sensation at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards despite the $170 million defamation lawsuit the show is currently facing.

While most of the attention was on shows like “Shōgun” and “The Bear” at the Emmys, which received 25 and 23 Emmy nominations respectively, Gadd came in under the radar to collect significant accolades of his own.

“Baby Reindeer” won six of the 11 Emmys for which it was nominated. Three of those awards went directly into Gadd’s hands, including outstanding limited series and outstanding lead actor and writing in a limited series.

Speaking at the Emmys, Gadd shared an inspiring message about overcoming adversity.

“I don’t know much about this life, I don’t know why we’re here, none of that,” Gadd said. “But I do know that nothing lasts forever. And no matter how bad it gets, it always gets better.”

“So if you’re struggling, keep going, keep going, and I promise you, things will be okay,” he continued.

Not only has the show received critical praise, but it has also been popular with audiences. According to Netflix, “Baby Reindeer” garnered over 80 million views within its first 91 days of release and spent eight weeks in Netflix’s Top 10 for English-language TV programs.

Netflix recently announced a partnership with Gadd for future projects, even with the controversy surrounding “Baby Reindeer.”

The ‘Baby Reindeer’ lawsuit

“Baby Reindeer” was originally created by Gadd as a one-man play that debuted at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, per Variety.

The dark comedy features Gadd playing a fictionalized version of himself as he deals with becoming the obsession of a woman he met while working as a bartender.

Though the series is a fictionalized retelling, Gadd told Variety that the story is “all emotionally 100% true.”

After the release of Netflix’s limited series adapted from the play, online users quickly identified the person allegedly behind the real-life events — Fiona Harvey, who is now suing Netflix for $170 million, accusing the platform of defamation.

In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey said, “‘Baby Reindeer’ is not a true story at all.”

“I have no doubt that the character of ‘Martha’ in Baby Reindeer was intended to be a portrayal of me,” the statement said.

“Nobody ever approached me for any comment on the accuracy of Baby Reindeer or the very serious and damaging allegation that I am a convicted criminal, with a serious criminal record, who has spent time in prison,” it continued. “Nobody ever asked for my permission to present me in this way or to use my image at all.”

Netflix responded in a statement that it will “defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

Additionally, in a legal declaration Gadd defended himself and said he would appear as a witness if needed to support Netflix’s case.

According to Deadline, a trial date for the case was set for May 6, 2025.

Richard Gadd’s continues partnership with Netflix

Despite the legal battle over “Baby Reindeer,” Netflix has partnered with Gadd to create more “groundbreaking TV.”

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, announced the partnership Tuesday at the Royal Television Society London Convention, though details about future projects remain undisclosed.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be continuing my creative journey with Netflix,” Gadd told Netflix. “They took a chance on me when I wasn’t proven in the television space; for that I will always be grateful.”