Here is what Deseret News staff (and their families) are dressing up as for Halloween

Happy Halloween!

In honor of the holiday, I asked Deseret News staff members what they — and their families and friends — planned to dress up as for Halloween. There is variety. Deseret New staff and their loved ones will be dressed up in vampire costumes, as movie characters and as favorite foods.

I love every opportunity I get to dress up. So this year, I have three costumes planned to wear during the Halloween season. I will dress up as a classic witch in a big black witch hat, I have a Viola posing as Sebastian from “She’s The Man” costume, and I already dressed up as Alice from “Alice and Wonderland” this past weekend.

Here are the costumes other members of Deseret News staff will be dressed up in on Halloween.

Kelsey Dallas, assistant managing editor, Sports and Entertainment

“My older son is in a major Mario phase right now, so we got Mario and Luigi costumes for him and his brother earlier this year. We decided to use those costumes for Halloween and let him choose outfits for my husband and me.

“Now we’re one big, happy Mario family: Bowser, Yoshi, Mario and Luigi.”

Lottie Elizabeth Johnson, staff writer, Trending team

“This is our 5-month-old daughter’s first Halloween! To celebrate the big day, we wanted to go with a ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme (she would make the cutest little Toto or Lion!). But every year we coordinate costumes with some of our good friends, and unfortunately, this year’s theme was not up to us. So instead, things went in a somewhat darker direction: vampires.

“Since Halloween is pretty much the only time we get a decent family photo, I’ve included it here for your viewing pleasure.”

Lottie Elizabeth Johnson and her family in pirate costumes | Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

Natalie Issa, Trending editor

“This year, my friends and I decided to do a group costume. We’re dressing up as characters from ‘Over the Garden Wall,’ a vaguely spooky, very whimsical 10-episode cartoon from 2014.”

“We’re dressing up as the main characters: Wirt, Greg, the Beast, etc. I’m the frog, who has many names — Kitty, George Washington, Dr. Cucumber, Mr. President — but I prefer Jason Funderberker. If you know, you know.”

Meg Walter, staff writer, Ideas and Culture

“I’m undecided on what to be this year. But my oldest is dressing as the moon, my other daughter is going as a Slytherin student, and my son is being Dipper Pines from ‘Gravity Falls.’”

Brigham Tomco, staff writer, Politics and West

“My wife and I, and our 18-month-old, will be skeletons. Our 3-year-old says he will either be a pizza slice, an ice cube or a water bottle.”

Asia Bown, Copy Desk

“My idea was Sally Owens from ‘Practical Magic’! I just went to the island they filmed the movie on and it inspired me.”

Samuel Benson, staff writer, Politics and West

“I bought a chicken costume off KSL Classifieds years ago. Not sure why. I plan to put it to good use this year. My wife, of course, will be Colonel Sanders.”

Thomas Houser, HR Business Partner

“I’m not dressing up, but my kids are. They are going as Elphaba and Glinda!

“They are both excited to go see ‘Wicked’ and have been listening to the music for the last couple weeks. My 5-year-old loves to sing about defying gravity.”

McKenna Jensen, Audience intern

“My husband and I dressed up (as characters) from the movie ‘Twisters.’”

McKenna Jensen and her husband, dressed as characters from "Twisters." | McKenna Jensen

Caitlin Keith, Trending intern

“After a few friends encouraged me to dress up as a redheaded character this year, I decided to go simple and be one of the twins from ‘The Parent Trap,’ specifically Hallie, because she’s more like me.”

Ariel Harmer, editorial assistant

“I’ve been obsessed with Halloween as long as I can remember and regularly had multiple costumes for each Halloween event growing up. This year’s costume will be the one I’ve planned out the least, since I’m traveling in Ireland (the birthplace of Halloween!) and wanted to pack light with clothes that could double as a costume.”

“I’m going for a friendly fairy-tale witch vibe with a long brown skirt, a flowy white shirt that looks like something you’d wear at a Ren faire, black boots and a cheap witch’s hat I picked up at a local store.”

Suzanne Bates, assistant managing editor, National Politics

“Ben (son) is Pikachu and Anna (daughter) is going to a dance as a karate kid. I’m a party pooper and don’t dress up.”

Michelle Budge, director of Art and Illustration

“It’s a very simple witch costume that I have carried for years; as long as I change jobs every once in a while, I can repurpose it.”

Chase Martin, Trending intern

“Unfortunately, I’m a bit of a Scrooge when it comes to dressing up for Halloween. I can’t even remember the last time I wore a costume. It’s strange because I love the season and enjoy seeing everyone else’s outfits, but I guess I’m just a little boring.”

“That has to change this year, though. I’m going to a ‘Lord of the Rings’ themed party, and everyone’s supposed to dress up as hobbits. I’ve been warned that if I don’t, I’ll be made fun of.”

Emma Pitts, staff writer, Politics and West

“I’m going to a friend’s ‘Harry Potter’ themed party so doing something with that.”

Jackson Payne, staff writer, Sports

“My wife and I are dressing up as the Hamburglar and Grimace from McDonald’s. We eat at McDonald’s all the time, so it’s a pretty appropriate costume, especially considering how my own post-wedding weight gain has given me a similar body type to Grimace. I’m not sure what Grimace even is — aside from a purple freak and apparent good luck charm for the Mets — but I’m happy to be representing him this year and hopefully can make some people laugh as a result.”

Gitanjali Poonia, staff writer, Politics and West

“Ours isn’t crazy, we’re just going to be two vampires,” Poonia said about her and her husband’s couples costume.

Chuck Wing, director of Photography, managing editor of Cross-Platform News

“At this point I’m not (dressing up). I was, however, a really good pirate about 10 years ago.”