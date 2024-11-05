"Sesame Street" Muppet characters Count von Count, left, Elmo and Grover pose together at the Sesame Workshop annual benefit gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in New York.

Elmo, Cookie Monster and other “Sesame Street” residents are working together to keep Americans calm this week.

Social media accounts associated with the show have shared several posts related to mental health over the past few days, including a meditative video that encourages viewers to take a minute to breathe.

“Stop scrolling, take a deep breath, and use the next few minutes to escape to a place where the air is sweet,” reads the caption for the video, which was shared on the main “Sesame Street” account on X on Election Day.

Cookie Monster encouraged his followers to calm their stress with a sweet treat.

“It’s okay to take a break today — it even better if it includes cookies,” the Cookie Monster account posted on X.

Meanwhile, Bert and Ernie encouraged people to lean on their friends.

“If you are ever stressed, remember that your friends are here to comfort you,” the Bert account posted on X on Monday.

Even Oscar the Grouch had a positive message to share.

“Perfection is overrated!” the Oscar the Grouch account wrote on X.

The post have garnered thousands of reactions, including re-posts and likes. Several X users responded to say thanks to the minds behind “Sesame Street” for giving them something to smile about.

The people behind Elmo’s social media accounts offered a similar service to followers earlier this year by having Elmo offer comfort to people seeking emotional support.

“In January, Elmo posted on X and Instagram: ‘Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?’ The posts, which were viewed more than 221 million times, were flooded with thousands of replies — many of which detailed personal hardships and emotional challenges,” per The Washington Post.