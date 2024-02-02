The Super Bowl hasn’t happened yet, but the winner of ‘best commercial’ is already clear

Paramount+ is on a roll, at least when it comes to creating beloved commercials.

The streaming service’s latest ad, featuring stars like Patrick Stewart and Drew Barrymore, went viral on multiple social media sites within 24 hours of its release on Thursday.

New Paramount+ commercial

The new Paramount+ commercial, which will air during the Super Bowl, involves a variety of real-life people and characters from shows and events available to the streaming service’s subscribers.

The motley crew is trapped in a valley in freezing temperatures and trying to figure out how to throw a rope to the top of a rock wall and then use it to climb to safety.

“I can’t get that thing up there. If it were a football, I’d be able to reach the top,” says Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“What about a football-shaped head,” responds Patrick Stewart, referring to Arnold, the lead character in the cartoon “Hey Arnold!”

After a brief argument about whether it’s appropriate to throw a (cartoon) child, Tagovailoa shares that he won’t be part of the plan.

“I’m not going to throw a kid,” he says.

“Not built for the moment, I see,” Stewart responds.

Stewart then announces that he’ll throw Arnold and throws off his coat to reveal an old-school football uniform. As he makes his final preparation, the band Creed appears and starts playing their hit song “Higher.”

Unfortunately, the plan doesn’t work. Arnold smacks into the wall and slides back down.

“So close. ... Now if there were only someone made of pigskin,” Stewart says.

“Oh dear,” exclaims the cartoon Peppa Pig.

Peppa Pig commercial with Josh Allen

Peppa Pig also starred in a Paramount+ commercial with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, which went viral earlier this year.

In the ad, Peppa Pig and Allen tease a huge Transformer about his malfunctioning arm cannon.

The commercial inspired thousands of posts on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and an appearance by someone dressed in a Peppa Pig costume at the Bills’ Jan. 21 divisional round game against the Chiefs.

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 4:30 p.m. MST.

The Super Bowl will be broadcast by CBS.

