The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website, Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.

Valentine’s Day is coming up on Friday, and it’s time to decide how you are wanting to spend it.

Are you thinking about spending the night inside, cozying up on the couch? Here are the new things coming to Netflix that you can watch.

‘Love is Blind’ Season 8

Rating: TV-MA

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to host a new pod of singles in this experimental reality dating show. The show follows a group of single individuals who are hoping to find true love through blind dates before meeting face to face and getting engaged.

“Love Is Blind” has “captivated audiences” since its premiere in 2020 and even inspired several spinoffs in different countries, according to What’s On Netflix.

‘La Dolce Villa’

Rating: TV-PG

Eric (Scott Foley) is a successful businessman, so when his daughter decides to use her life savings to buy and restore an old villa in Italy, he has to try and change her mind.

However, what he doesn’t expect is to also fall in love with Italy and all that it has to offer.

‘Love Forever’

Rating: TV-14

For couples who have experienced the struggles and chaos of planning a wedding, this Swedish rom-com might hit a little differently.

According to Netflix, “Love Forever” is a Swedish rom-com that shows what happens to a Stockholm couple’s plans for their wedding when family-imposed traditions turn everything into a disaster.

‘The Most Beautiful Girl in the World’

Rating: PG-13

Reuben (Reza Rahadian) is a handsome playboy wanting to fulfill his father’s last wish of marrying the most beautiful girl in the world in order to receive his inheritance.

In this Indonesian rom-com, Reuben decides to stage a dating show to help him find his match, but he doesn’t expect that the right girl is actually the show’s producer, according to What’s On Netflix.