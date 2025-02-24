Bluffdale artist Steve Bohls, of Veiled Resin, poses for a photo after doing an interview at his shop on Feb. 7.

Behind a nondescript garage door in a row of identical gray units, local artist Steven Bohls crafts colorful, custom resin art for book covers, video game companies and celebrities.

Bohls is an emerging artist who created a patent-pending art style that consists of a sheet of acrylic framed by hardwood and covered in layers of epoxy resin. He typically begins with a layer of resin colored with mica powder that is cured until solid. Then, he uses a CNC woodworking machine to carve portions of his computer-programmed design into the resin, lays another color on top to fill the space and leaves it to cure again. This process is repeated anywhere from two to 18 times and results in 3D-like depth in a 2D-style artwork.

The creation of his art style and his business, Veiled Resin, began when Bohls started dabbling in stained glass art. As he started looking for better ways to make more precise cuts to the glass — such as cutting the materials with water jets — he thought, what if he filled the negative space with epoxy resin?

This led him to develop a new style of resin art that has never been done before. One of the most unique aspects and biggest hurdles to Bohls' work is that he never knows what a finished piece will look like until it's completed.

"You know, 99% ​of ​the ​resin (work) ​that ​you ​see, they ​pour ​the ​resin, ​and ​what ​you ​see ​on ​the ​top ​is ​​what ​you ​get," he said. "I'm ​actually ​doing ​the ​reverse. I'm ​cutting ​into ​the ​back of ​the ​piece, and what is ​actually ​on ​the ​bottom ​side ends ​up ​being the ​finished ​product. Nobody's ​ever ​done ​that ​before."

Bluffdale artist Steve Bohls, of Veiled Resin, tightens a clamp on his CNC machine at his shop on Feb. 7. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Veiled Resin business truly began to take shape in 2023. Bohls spent months creating art out of his garage at home but was still working on selling the pieces and building his business. Then, in November, he attended a large event where a local author was hosting a book signing, displayed his work and ended up selling over $25,000 in art.

"It ​was ​really ​exciting, ​and ​it ​was ​that ​moment ​where ​I ​thought, ​'OK, ​is this ​something ​that ​I'm going to ​fully ​lean ​into and really go all in?'" Bohls said. "​And ​I ​decided yes, ​I'm ​gonna ​do ​it. So ​I ​got ​the ​shop ​and ​went ​full ​bore ​on ​it, and it's ​been ​really ​exciting ​ever ​since. ​We've ​had ​a ​lot ​quicker ​acceleration ​than ​I ​expected."

Since then, he has received commissions from various companies and individuals seeking their own one-of-a-kind pieces, including actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry and gaming company BattleTech. Most notably, Bohls was commissioned by a Florida art dealer to create a piece based on the July 2024 assassination attempt of the then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Bohls later found out the piece — which he entitled "The Shot" — was commissioned for Kid Rock, who asked him to present it at an event honoring Kid Rock at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate.

While at the star-studded event, Bohls was asked by Trump's policy adviser to create a piece for the president.

"Basically, ​I ​did (a piece of) ​him ​in ​a ​dance ​pose ​with ​this ​crazy ​color ​splash ​behind ​it, and ​I ​brought ​it ​to ​her, ​and ​she ​was ​so ​excited," said Bohls. "So ​I ​went ​into ​her ​office, ​and ​she ​had ​all ​these ​kind ​of ​drab ​oil ​paintings. ​And ​she ​goes, ​I'm ​curating ​the ​presidential ​library, ​and ​all ​we're ​getting ​is ​this ​really ​boring ​stuff. ​But ​Trump ​is ​​a ​really ​colorful ​guy; I ​want ​to ​put ​this ​in ​the ​presidential ​library. ​So ​the ​piece ​that ​I ​brought ​her, ​apparently ​is ​going ​in ​the ​presidential ​library."

This led him to an idea for a project he dubs The 47 Coalition, a 47-piece series created in honor of Trump as the 47th president of the United States. The first of the 47 pieces is "The Shot," belonging to Kid Rock, and the other 46 pieces will be a variation on the same theme. The 47th piece will be engraved with the names of the people who bought the other pieces in the ongoing series and then be gifted to Trump. Bohls plans to bring this idea to Mar-a-Lago with his team later this year.

While Veiled Resin is a relatively new venture, Bohls has been a lifelong creative. He received a bachelor's degree in English from BYU and has authored multiple science fiction books, including a collaboration with Brandon Sanderson where Bohls wrote a continuation of his "Reckoners" series. With skills in software engineering, wood and metal working and a master's degree in business administration, Bohls has developed his own take on the creative process.

"I ​feel ​like ​there's ​three ​phases ​to ​me, ​any ​job, ​in ​any ​pursuit, ​any ​career," he said. "​Phase ​1, ​the ​excitement, ​the ​unabashed ​enthusiasm. ​And ​you ​get ​to ​Phase 2, ​and ​it's just the ​swamp, drudgery. You get to Phase 3, ​and ​you're ​competent, ​and ​you ​no ​longer ​are ​stumbling ​over ​those ​hurdles. ​You ​don't ​have ​the ​same unfettered ​excitement, ​but ​you ​have ​​this ​massive ​fulfillment."

Bluffdale artist Steve Bohls, of Veiled Resin, describes his work during an interview at his shop on Feb. 7. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Bohls experienced this when he began his career as an author. He wrote over a dozen novels before he felt he mastered a writing style that he knew would be marketable and appealing to his audience. He found leaning into the learning that comes with drudgery before fully mastering a skill is what separates those who make their art as a hobby and those who make art as a living.

"I ​think ​one ​of ​the most ​important ​things ​for ​any ​aspiring ​artist ​of ​any ​medium ​is ​introspection," said Bohls. "Understanding that coming into this, you ​need ​to ​be ​treating ​it ​like ​you're ​trying ​to ​be ​a ​doctor. Doctors ​don't ​do ​the ​surgeries ​that ​seem ​fun ... ​you ​have ​to ​actually ​pay ​your ​dues ​and put in ​study ​and ​time ​until ​you ​get ​to ​the ​point ​where ​you ​can ​go ​and ​perform ​surgery."

Now that Bohls feels he has made it through the difficulties of honing his new art form, he is looking forward to sharing it with others. Veiled Resin pieces are now housed at various galleries in Utah, with plans to be featured at a Las Vegas gallery later this year. For more information, visit the Veiled Resin website.