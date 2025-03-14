Jason Sudeikis arrives at the premiere of the second season of "Ted Lasso" on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Pacific Design Center. Apple TV+ recently confirmed that “Ted Lasso” is officially renewed for a fourth season.

Jason Sudeikis fans can look forward to the return of their favorite American soccer coach in London. “Ted Lasso” is officially renewed for a fourth season.

Apple TV+ confirmed the news, promising more heartwarming moments and laughs with the beloved character.

Here are the details

Apple TV+ has not disclosed when production will begin or when the new season will air, according to The Associated Press.

Details on additional cast members for Season 4 remain under wraps — aside from Sudeikis, who plays Ted Lasso and is an executive producer of the show.

Despite the limited information, Sudeikis hinted in a statement that the season may feature bold decisions by the characters.

“In season four, the folks at AFC Richmond learn to LEAP BEFORE THEY LOOK, discovering that wherever they land, it’s exactly where they’re meant to be,” according to the article.

Jack Burditt, producer of “Nobody Wants This,” “Modern Family” and “30 Rock,” will join “Ted Lasso” Season 4 as executive producer. Brett Goldstein is set to write and executive produce the new season, according to Variety.

What is ‘Ted Lasso’?

“Ted Lasso” first debuted in 2020, according to IMDb. It follows an American football coach who is hired to manage a struggling English soccer team, despite knowing nothing about soccer.

With an optimistic and enthusiastic outlook, Lasso tackles the challenge. The show has become a heartwarming, positive series with a dedicated fanbase seeking more good in the world — and more “Ted Lasso.”

“If ever there was a show the world needed more of right now, it would be ‘Ted Lasso,’” said Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros, reported by Variety. “We — along with countless fans around the globe — have been rooting for another season, and it is an incredible feeling to be able to say, ‘Yes, it’s happening!’ We thank our partners at Apple and can’t wait for Jason and the entire ‘Ted Lasso’ dream team to step back onto the pitch and deliver another season of this phenomenal series.”

What fans are saying about the announcement

Since Apple TV+ made the announcement on Friday, fans have expressed excitement and anticipation for the new season.

Jason Kelce is among those excited for the return of “Ted Lasso,” expressing his pleasant surprise at the announcement.

Other fans have taken to social media, praising the series for “bringing so much joy and heart.”