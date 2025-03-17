Britain's Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, joined the Irish Guards' Mascot dog Turlough Mor, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attended the Irish Guard’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade at the Wellington Barracks in London on Monday morning, after missing the event last year in the wake of her cancer diagnosis.

Kate Middleton attended the traditional parade consecutively beginning in 2012, which made her absence at the festival last year particularly notable. Five days after missing the 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Kate shared her cancer diagnosis with the public in a video shared on X.

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, visits the regiment of the Irish Guards, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025. | Eddie Mulholland, Associated Press

While undergoing treatment for her cancer, Kate took an extended hiatus from her royal duties and public engagements. She has made limited public appearances in the year following her diagnosis. Her solo appearance at the parade on Monday is one of the few public events the princess has attended on her own.

Kate assumed the role of Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2023, taking over for her husband William, the Prince of Wales, per the official Royal Family website. This year’s parade was the first one Kate has attended without the company of William.

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, drinks Guinness during a reception with the Irish Guards, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025. | Eddie Mulholland, Associated Press

“During the visit, Her Royal Highness awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers within the regiment; and also met veterans of the Guards and Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland,” per the official Royal Family website.

Wearing a festive emerald green coat and a shamrock brooch, Kate also took a moment to greet the Irish Wolf Hound regimental mascot and pose for photos with the Irish Guards.

“Following the parade, The Princess then had the opportunity to meet Guardsmen and find out more about their roles and experiences within the Irish Guards before the Senior Guardsman in the Battalion proposed a toast to Her Royal Highness,” per the official royal family website.

Related Kate Middleton just gave us the comeuppance we all deserved

On Kate and William’s official X account, the couple shared photos from the parade and wrote, “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks. Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today.”

Britain's Kate, the Princess of Wales, smiles as she joins the Irish Guards, their veterans, families, serving soldiers, reservists, and young cadets from Northern Ireland, at a special St Patrick's Day parade and celebration at Wellington Barracks in London, Monday, March 17, 2025. | Kirsty Wigglesworth, Associated Press

How is Kate’s health?

It was a year ago this week the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who’ve taken great care of me, for which I’m so grateful,” she said in her announcement.

“In January (2024), I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. And at the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.”

The Princess of Wales confirmed in January her cancer had gone into remission.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” Kate wrote in a statement shared on X. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal.”

Her statement continued, “I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support.”