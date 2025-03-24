Disney’s “Snow White” has officially finished its opening weekend, and if you haven’t seen it yet, don’t forget to take a look at the themed merchandise at the theaters.

Here is what’s popping at Cinemark and Megaplex concession counters.

What’s at Cinemark

According to a video posted on X, Cinemark has four different popcorn buckets and cups and one themed blanket.

Pop-tastic buckets

The first two popcorn buckets shown are circular buckets — similar in design — with Rachel Zegler’s Snow White on one side and Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen on the other side. Apples and crowns can be found on the background of one, while the other has a geometric pattern.

Next is a rectangular shaped bucket that features the Evil Queen in the Magic Mirror as it hangs on what looks like a castle wall. When the bucket is moved around, the Mirror’s face appears where the Evil Queen was.

Finally, the last popcorn bucket to be shown is a textured bucket mimicking Snow White’s classic blue and yellow dress, with a red band separating the two colors. A red apple is placed on the yellow half and the movie’s logo on the blue half. The bucket is then “tied” together with a bow sitting on top of the red handle.

Enchanted cups

The red apple gets another moment to shine as a red translucent cup, according to the video. But don’t worry, this one isn’t poisoned — probably. The cup displays the movie logo along its side, a lid that looks like an apple and its own straw.

Next comes a cup that would be the perfect pair for the Snow White dress-inspired popcorn bucket. This textured cup combines blue and yellow on its main body with a Snow White silhouette, topped with a red lid and straw.

The last cup, perfect for your beverage of choice, is similar to the Snow White and Evil Queen popcorn bucket. Just like the buckets, Snow White can be seen on one side while the Evil Queen is featured on the other side.

‘Snow White’ blanket

The final piece of merchandise you can find at your local Cinemark is a “Snow White” inspired blanket.

Designed with Snow White’s dress printed on the inside, the blanket can then become a hooded cloak for its user just in case you find yourself running from a hunter in the woods.

What’s at Megaplex

Megaplex has a total of four popcorn buckets for you to enjoy your popcorn in and one cup for your favorite fountain drink, according to its video posted on X.

It’s all in the buckets

The first bucket introduced shows the Evil Queen’s crown embracing a gold, slightly translucent bucket.

The Megaplex bucket featuring Snow White and the Evil Queen mirrors — no pun intended — that of the Cinemark ones but with a plain red and black background.

But on the topic of mirrors, you can find the same rectangular bucket — as mentioned above — displaying the Magic Mirror’s changing reflection and the Evil Queen.

The last bucket is uniquely styled in green and black, divided by roses, with the movie’s logo placed over top. Further details about this bucket aren’t shown in the video, so you will have to visit your local Megaplex to find out more.

The fairest cup of all

In the video, the sole cup showcased is a whimsical purple, adorned with the Evil Queen on one side and Snow White on the opposite.

It’s crowned with a domed lid that includes a snow-draped base and a half-eaten apple placed in the center, adding a touch of poison to your magical experience.