LeBron James is entering his Barbie era.

Ken dolls modeled after the Los Angeles Lakers star will soon appear on toy shelves.

On Wednesday, Mattel announced that it teamed up with the LeBron James Family Foundation to create the first professional athlete Ken doll, according to ESPN.

The LeBron James doll is part of Mattel’s new “Kenbassador” campaign series that is striving to honor men “who inspire and contribute to a better world for all,” reported Sports Illustrated.

“As a young kid, I was fortunate to have role models who not only inspired me but also showed me what’s possible through hard work and dedication,” James said, according to ESPN. “Now, as an adult, I understand how vital it is for young people to have positive figures to look up to. It’s an opportunity to recognize the powerful impact of role models who instill confidence, inspire dreams and show kids they, too, can achieve greatness.”

According to an Instagram post from Barbie, the brand chose to recognize James because of his “positive impact on culture, style and community.”

With James involved in its development, the doll is crafted to closely resemble him. It even stands one inch taller than the standard Ken doll.

James also assisted in customizing the doll’s outfit, which includes a varsity jacket reflecting his Akron, Ohio, roots. The toy also nods to the player’s brand partnerships with its Nike shoes and Beats headphones, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Currently in his 22nd season, James is averaging 24.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game, according to ESPN.

Where can you buy a LeBron James Ken doll?

According to the Instagram post, the LeBron James doll will be available to buy on April 14 at select Target stores, online with other retailers and at Mattel Creations.

Professional athlete Barbie dolls

While James is the first professional athlete Ken doll, other professional athletes have previously been celebrated by Barbie.

In 2024, the company highlighted nine trailblazing professional female athletes from around the world to “encourage girls to stay in sports and recognize their full potential,” according to the press release.

