Things are looking up for the Star Wars show “Andor” as its second season began its release today, April 22.

When the first season of the “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” prequel premiered in 2022, the show didn’t have a lot of traction with fans, but over time the audience began to grow, ScreenRant reported.

Now, fans are excited for the story to continue in the second and final season of the show.

Here’s what early viewers had to say about the new season!

Reviews for ‘Andor’ Season 2

On Monday, April 21, Star Wars shared on X that the new season for the Star Wars show has been deemed “Certified Fresh” with an outstanding 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Investing startling conviction and gravity in the Star Wars sandbox, Andor’s superb second season lights a fire of rebellion that heats up the screen,” stated the Critics Consensus on Rotten Tomatoes.

The new season also received a score of 93/100 on Metacritic, while also receiving the “Must-Watch” badge from the review site.

“The second — and final — season not only delivers a masterful conclusion but cements ‘Andor’ as one of the most remarkable works of Star Wars storytelling ever produced,“ said The San Francisco Chronicle, according to Metacritic. ”Gilroy has delivered a collective work that feels both personal and mythic."

Forbes described the show as “a masterpiece” and “some of the best Star Wars ever made,” giving nods to the “riveting” performances from the cast and the additional character development.

Similarly, Vanity Fair also praised the show’s new season on X, calling it “the best television of the year so far.”

What is ‘Andor’ Season 2 about?

In Season 1, audiences are taken back to five years before the events of “Rogue One,” where they meet Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) at his beginnings as a cynical smuggler who eventually becomes the rebel hero seen in the film.

According to Disney, “Andor” Season 2 will really start ramping up as the Battle of Yavin draws closer with every three episodes and audiences will continue to see Cassian become a key player in the Rebel Alliance.

Why ‘Andor’ works

According to Forbes, successful prequels can be difficult to create. Because you already know what happens in the end, the prequel has to still create tension even when you know the lead character survives and yet, this is exactly what “Andor” does.

Forbes continued to praise the show by expressing that while the show introduces new characters that eventually die, it still makes you care for each one you come in contact with.

Additionally, ScreenRant stated that the show “explores and deepens” fans’ understanding of politics in the Star Wars universe, making it more than just “how a doomed-to-die Rebel fighter became an officer in the Rebellion.”

Another contributing factor to the show’s success could also be because creator, Tony Gilroy, chose to use practical sets and location shooting for a majority of the series instead of The Volume — a massive LED-screen stage — which was used for other Star Wars shows, according to ScreenRant.

‘Andor’ Season 2 release schedule

Discussing Film shared the release schedule for the show’s final season on X on April 8.

The season will release three episodes at a time every Tuesday starting today, April 22, and ending on Tuesday, May 13. The season will have a total of 12 episodes.