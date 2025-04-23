Jenna Ortega as Wednesday in an episode of "Wednesday."

Wednesday Addams is returning to the scene of the crime.

On Wednesday, April 23, Netflix released the first teaser for the long awaited second season of the goth-horror-comedy series “Wednesday.”

The teaser begins with the stoic teenager facing not a monster, but the TSA. It’s here that Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is stopped and removes brass knuckles, a taser, a machete and a variety of other weapons from her person — only to be questioned for a bottle of sun tan lotion packed by Thing (Victor Dorobantu).

Returning to Nevermore Academy with her family, Wednesday’s mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), remarks, “This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school. How does it feel?”

“Like returning to the scene of the crime,” Wednesday responds. “I already know where the bodies are buried.”

“Wednesday” Season 2 is ramping up with new creatures lurking in the shadows and Addams family secrets that could come with “deadly consequences.”

But this will be no challenge for the morbid teenager, as she “does (her) best work in the dark.”

The teaser shows familiar faces that are returning for this next chapter, including Wednesday’s little brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), her werewolf roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), and even Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan) and Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday).

Additionally, Steve Buscemi is introduced as the school’s new headmaster, Barry Dort.

“Wednesday” Season 2 will be released in two parts. Part one will be released on Netflix on August 6, with part two following, a month later, on September 3, according to the trailer.

What fans can expect from “Wednesday” Season 2

Audiences couldn’t get enough of “Wednesday” — the first installment of the show became the studio’s most-viewed English language series, with 252 million views, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fans can expect the new episodes to lean more into horror and will have a focus on Wednesday and Morticia’s relationship while introducing new family members. Lady Gaga will also make a guest appearance, per Deadline.

According to People, Ortega teased earlier that for “Wednesday” Season 2, “Tim (Burton) really had a ball.”

She explained, “Everything is very graphic and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots you’re doing every day.”

Zeta-Jones also teased that this next year at Nevermore Academy will “be bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine,” according to Deadline.

Why ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 is releasing in two parts

While the first season of “Wednesday” was released all at once in November of 2022, Netflix is choosing to release Season 2 in two parts.

According to ScreenRant, the streaming service has started releasing bigger shows in parts to almost mimic television events that used to happen before streaming with audiences watching the same parts at the same time.

ScreenRant also stated that this release plan allows for viewers to digest what happens in the first four episodes before watching the last four and allows them to enjoy the second season of “Wednesday” for a longer period of time.