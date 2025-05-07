In this Jan. 22, 2015 file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.

Disneyland is headed east — the Middle East in Abu Dhabi, to be exact. The Walt Disney Co. announced plans for a new theme park on Wednesday morning.

With Disney’s first park opening in California in 1955, this marks Disney’s seventh resort, per People.

“This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity,” said Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company.

Details remain scarce, but CEO Robert Iger promises the park will be “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” reported by The Washington Post.

Here’s what we know about the new Disney theme park

Disney’s newest park will open in the United Arab Emirates, on a tourist island already home to theme parks, indoor skydiving and golf courses, according to The Washington Post.

The destination draws millions from the Middle East, Africa, India, Europe and other faraway destinations, per People.

In an announcement released by the Disney company, Disney described advanced technology and a beautiful waterfront location for the park.

They also reported that the park will have lodging, dining, shopping, entertainment and storytelling — all things which will remain consistent with Disney but with a futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.

In an announcement from Abu Dhabi’s media office, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro promised “a modern castle unlike anything we’ve ever created.”

“This groundbreaking resort destination represents a new frontier in theme park development,” D’Amaro said in Disney’s statement. “Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio.”

What we are still waiting to learn

While the park has been announced, there are still big details to be disclosed. Disney has yet to reveal a timeline, the official name of the park, projected size or estimated cost for the new park.

Iger told CNBC, “We’re not pinning down a date yet‚” he said. “It typically takes us between 18 months and two years to design and fully develop and approximately five years to build, but we’re not making any commitments right now.”