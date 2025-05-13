Kim Kardashian waves as she arrives to testify regarding a robbery of millions of dollars in jewels from her Paris hotel room in 2016, in Paris, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Kim Kardashian took the stand in Paris on Tuesday and described the night in October 2016 when she was robbed at gunpoint.

During her testimony, she described being bound with tape and zip ties and threatened while robbers took her engagement ring and millions of dollars worth of jewelry, per The Washington Post.

“Ten people — nine men and one woman — are on trial on charges including armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, and unauthorized acquisition and possession of weapons," The Washington Post reported.

The people accused of robbing Kardashian have been dubbed the “grandpa robbers” by the French press, since some of them are in their sixties and seventies.

Together, they allegedly pulled off “one of the most audacious celebrity heists in modern French history,” according to NBC News.

Kardashian wore a diamond necklace, matching earrings and a ring resembling the one stolen in the robbery to court on Tuesday, the article noted.

Kardashian thought her life was over

“I absolutely did think I was going to die,” Kardashian said during her testimony, per The Washington Post.

She said she was alone and falling asleep in her hotel room during Paris Fashion Week when she heard loud footsteps approaching.

Moments later, several men entered her suite with the hotel concierge in handcuffs. He was allegedly forced to translate as the intruders demanded Kardashian’s jewelry.

She said robbers zip-tied her arms and legs and began searching the room, Kardashian explained on Tuesday.

“I just looked at the concierge and would say to him: ‘What’s going to happen? Are we going to die? I have babies, please translate for them. … I have to make it home for my babies.’”

Kardashian said she was prepared for the worst.

“So I said a prayer for my family, and for my sister and my best friend that were going to walk in, that they would have an okay life after (finding me),” she said, per The Washington Post.

After allegedly taking millions of dollars worth of jewelry, the men left Kardashian unharmed.

The stolen jewelry has never been recovered — except for one piece which was dropped in the gutter as they fled, according to The Associated Press.

Kardashian describes therapy and higher security

During her testimony, Kardashian was asked about past comments suggesting that the concierge was in on the crime. She had raised questions about his calm demeanor during the robbery, per NBC News.

She told the court that therapy had since changed her perspective.

“Some people’s trauma response is to remain calm to protect themselves. … I do believe he is a victim, I understand how never going through this before, you look at everyone trying to figure out who is involved, but now I understand he was trying to survive just like me — he was in it with me, not against me," she said.

She added that she too remained calm during the ordeal, sharing her belief that staying calm “saved my life.”

Kardashian said she continues to live with the consequences of that traumatic night. Among other changes, she’s adopted new security measures, according to The Washington Post.

She said she now has security in every room and a guard in each car. She no longer posts on social media in real time, per NBC News.

When Kardashian was robbed, it prompted publicists and managers to advise clients against posting on social media in real time, tagging locations or showcasing luxury items online, the AP reported.

Kris Jenner, center, the mother of Kim Kardashian, speaks with lawyer Michael Rhodes, left, as she arrives for a trial regarding a robbery of millions of dollars in jewels from Kim Kardashian's Paris hotel room in 2016, in Paris, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. | Aurelien Morissard, Associated Press

Kardashian offers forgiveness

Aomar Ait Khedache, one of the “grandpa robbers,” had his statement read in court by the judge, according to NBC News.

Khedache asked Kardashian for forgiveness in the note.

Kardashian responded that she has “always believed in second chances.”

“I do appreciate the letter, I forgive you for what has taken place, but it doesn’t change the emotion and the feelings and the trauma the way my life is forever changed,” she said, per NBC News.

Kardashian said on Tuesday that she was grateful for the opportunity “to tell my truth.”

“This is my closure, this is me putting this, hopefully, to rest,” she said.