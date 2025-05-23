Singer-songwriter Billy Joel performs at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City in 2017. The singer has canceled 17 scheduled concert dates following a medical diagnosis. Singer-songwriter Billy Joel performs at the Vivint Arena Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Billy Joel has officially canceled 17 stadium shows across North America and the U.K. following a medical diagnosis — including a highly anticipated stop in Salt Lake City.

Billy Joel cancels Utah show following brain disorder diagnosis

The “Piano Man” announced Friday on his official Instagram account that he is canceling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus — a brain disorder he said has been “exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

Joel, who is undergoing physical therapy, has been advised to refrain from performing as he recovers and prioritizes his health.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding,” the five-time Grammy winner said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the very day Joel was initially scheduled to perform with Sting at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

A couple of months ago, Joel postponed that concert to May 22, 2026, as the Deseret News reported.

“While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first,” Joel shared in a March 11 Instagram post. “I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

Joel’s now-canceled performance at the 51,000-seat Rice-Eccles Stadium generated a lot of hype.

Live Nation held a special press conference at the stadium to announce the show, which culminated with Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham riding a motorcycle onto the field to declare his love for Joel, whom he said he has been listening to since “Piano Man” came out in 1973.

“Absolutely elated,” Whittingham said, with a Billy Joel/Sting No. 25 Utes jersey on either side of him. “I’ve been a Billy Joel fan forever, so really exciting stuff. Can’t wait for the concert. I’ll be here, hopefully, if I can get tickets. Just couldn’t be more thrilled to have the Piano Man coming to Salt Lake City.”

The show would have marked a highly anticipated return — the singer last performed in Salt Lake City at the Delta Center nearly a decade ago in 2017.

That interactive concert featured some of the singer’s greatest hits, including “My Life,” “New York State of Mind,” “For the Longest Time” and “You May Be Right.”

Last year, Joel released “Turn the Lights Back On,” his first original song in nearly two decades.

The singer said in his statement that he “looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”

What is Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus?

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is rare, and the condition’s symptoms can be similar to those of Alzheimer and Parkinson diseases, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It occurs when cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s ventricles builds up.

“When excess CSF fluid builds up in the ventricles, they enlarge and press against nearby brain tissue,” per Johns Hopkins Medicine. “This extra fluid and pressure can lead to brain damage.”

Symptoms can include trouble walking, poor balance, confusion, difficulty responding to questions and loss of bladder control.