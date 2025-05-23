A still from the trailer for "Jurassic World Rebirth" from Universal Pictures.

The final official trailer for “Jurassic World: Rebirth” was released on Tuesday, a new chapter in the series fans expected to come to an end with 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

Despite being marketed as the “epic conclusion,” Universal is welcoming fans back to the dinosaur-filled islands for an epic new discovery that’s been hidden from the world for decades.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ brings on big, bad dinosaurs

The franchise is known for terrifying dinosaur mutants faced by characters in each film, but this one appears to surpass previous films with "bigger — and badder — dinosaurs“ that fans haven’t seen before.

According to the trailer’s YouTube caption, “The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

This plot line continues the franchise’s exploration of ethics and science.

‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’ cast

“Jurassic World: Rebirth” boasts a star studded cast, featuring Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett), Jonathan Bailey (Dr. Henry Loomis) and Mahershala Ali (Duncan Kincaid).

Notably, this installment is the first of the franchise not to feature any returning characters, according to IMDb.

The film is directed by Gareth Edwards, known for directing “Godzilla” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Edwards recently told People, “This is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece ... so this opportunity is like a dream to me.”

What are fans saying?

Many fans are excited for the film’s release in July, with some commenting on the franchise’s recent X post announcing the final trailer.

Some fans are upset about the absence of returning characters.

On the other hand, some fans were critical of the recurring plot familiar to Jurassic World followers.