Photo gallery: Millcreek Independence Eve in Uth

The event featured performances from several groups, capped off with a drone show

By Brice Tucker, Deseret News, Isaac Hale

Millcreek Common welcomed Independence Day early on Thursday evening.

Millcreek Independence Eve featured aerial acrobatics by the Flying Ace All Stars, wrestling action from Lucha Libre Utah, and family-friendly games on the plaza. As night fell, the skies were illuminated by a drone show created by Open Sky.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker captured the fun as the community celebrated our nation’s birthday.

For more information on events at Millcreek Common, visit their website here: https://millcreekcommon.org/

Performers dance to music while suspended from a rock wall during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Flying Ace All-Stars performers perform aerial acrobatics during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Marc Hauss, from Devotion Championship Wrestling, cheers while performing with Lucha Libre Utah during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Caroline Bell performs with the Millcreek Commons Skate Loop Legends during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Luchadors with Lucha Libre Utah take part in a performance during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Addy Anderson, 11, waves American flags during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Atlas Burkman, 10, on the right, plays with his friend Gus Ellis, 10, left, on the ropes of the Lucha Libre Utah wrestling ring during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Millcreek Commons Skate Loop Legends performers wave American flags at the end of the their performance at an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Members of the Trash Panda Drummers perform during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
Kids wave American flags during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News
