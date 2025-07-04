Millcreek Common welcomed Independence Day early on Thursday evening.

Millcreek Independence Eve featured aerial acrobatics by the Flying Ace All Stars, wrestling action from Lucha Libre Utah, and family-friendly games on the plaza. As night fell, the skies were illuminated by a drone show created by Open Sky.

Deseret News photojournalist Brice Tucker captured the fun as the community celebrated our nation’s birthday.

For more information on events at Millcreek Common, visit their website here: https://millcreekcommon.org/

Performers dance to music while suspended from a rock wall during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Flying Ace All-Stars performers perform aerial acrobatics during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Marc Hauss, from Devotion Championship Wrestling, cheers while performing with Lucha Libre Utah during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Caroline Bell performs with the Millcreek Commons Skate Loop Legends during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Luchadors with Lucha Libre Utah take part in a performance during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Addy Anderson, 11, waves American flags during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Atlas Burkman, 10, on the right, plays with his friend Gus Ellis, 10, left, on the ropes of the Lucha Libre Utah wrestling ring during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Millcreek Commons Skate Loop Legends performers wave American flags at the end of the their performance at an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

Members of the Trash Panda Drummers perform during an independence eve celebration at Millcreek Common in Millcreek on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News