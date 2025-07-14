Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales smiles as she holds the trophy during the presentation ceremony for the men’s singles final won by Italy's Yannik Sinner at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, continued her 14-year tradition by attending Wimbledon this weekend in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Since marrying into the royal family in 2011, the Princess of Wales has only missed attending the tournament two years. Once was in 2013, where her pregnancy with Prince George prevented her from traveling, and again in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament, per People.

Italy's Jannik Sinner receives the trophy from Kate, Princess of Wales, after beating Carlos Alcaraz of Spain to win the men's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. | Kin Cheung, Associated Press

Notably, in 2024, she chose Wimbledon for one of her first public outings after her cancer diagnosis, displaying her deep connection to the event. Known as an amateur tennis enthusiast, “the event has long been a priority on her schedule” as patron of the All England Club since 2016,″ per Vanity Fair.

Wimbledon honored the Princess of Wales and the royal family’s presence with widespread social media recognition over the weekend.

Her appearance received a “warm welcome” from Centre Court, per accounts.

Kate’s Wimbledon attendance sparks mixed reactions

Social media reactions were mixed. Fans were largely excited to see her, with one user on X commenting on Wimbledon’s post, ”Pretty likable...this woman. Great to see her out and about. HRH Kate Middleton. I love to see people get ahead of cancer."

Another X user was inspired by the Princess’s resilience in her battle with cancer.

However, some criticism arose regarding her health, as some questioned her absence from a charity event due to her cancer remission but attendance at Wimbledon.

This criticism prompted backlash from other X users.

Others focused on the bit of a tongue twister referencing Kate Middleton in the same sentence as Wimbledon and not getting it confused.

Matthew McConaughey also went viral for his kind gesture toward the royal family.

Wimbledon 2025 singles titles go to Świątek, Sinner

This year at Wimbledon, the women’s singles final saw Poland’s Iga Świątek defeat American Amanda Anisimova in a “dominating fashion,” earning her sixth Grand Slam title, according to ESPN.

On Sunday in the gentlemen’s singles final, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Jannik Sinner of Italy faced off for the 13th time, per ATP Tour. Sinner eventually triumphed over Alcaraz and became the first-place finisher.